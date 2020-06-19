Bajaj Financial Securities Offers a Unique Service Blend of Low-cost Brokerage With the Trust of an Established Brand

PUNE, India, June 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Despite the nationwide slowdown in business activity, the burgeoning interest of investors in stock trading is evident. The lockdown period witnessed a surge of new investors opening demat accounts, along with an increase in internet based trading. In order to benefit from the opportunity in the stock market, investors face a choice between a traditional full-service brokerage and a discount brokerage. While the former offers a number of services, their brokerage charges are linked to trade volumes which results in high brokerage costs, often impeding the investors to trade more often. Discount brokerages, on the other hand, give an investor the scope to trade more frequently. The discount broking industry in India, however, is relatively new, with not many established names. This is where Bajaj Financial Securities Limited holds a unique position. While offering the best-in-class discount broking services, it brings to the table the legacy of a trusted brand- Bajaj Finance Limited which is the holding company of Bajaj Financial Securities Limited (BFSL). Thus, investors can benefit from its stability and pedigree that has rendered it a leadership position in the consumer finance sector in India. A unique cost advantage from BFSL - Save up to 99% brokerage cost Through affordable paid subscription plans from BFSL, investors can avail brokerage rates as low as Rs. 0.99/order for Equity Delivery and Intraday, and Rs. 5/order for F&O. The pricing details of these annual subscription packs are as under: Beginner Pack Professional Pack Yearly Subscription Charges Rs. 500 Rs. 999 Demat AMC Rs. 899 Rs. 899 Products Included Equity, Derivatives Equity, Derivatives, Margin Trading Financing (MTF) Brokerage Rate Equity Delivery: Rs. 0.99/ order Equity Intraday and F&O: Rs. 9/order Equity Delivery and Intraday: Rs. 0.99/order F&O: Rs. 5/order MTF Interest Rate: 0.05%/day Please note that annual subscription charges and Demat AMC are exclusive of GST. Other statutory charges will be levied, as applicable.

As explained in the table below, if an investor executes 10 delivery trades with a monthly trading volume of Rs. 10 lakhs, the brokerage fee would be Rs. 1,000 in case of a traditional full-service broker. However, with BFSL, the total brokerage will be less than Rs. 10 as each trade is charged at Rs. 0.99 only (irrespective of the volume of the trade), thereby helping them save 99% brokerage charges on delivery trades. Traditional Broker (Brokerage Fee @ 0.1%) Bajaj Financial Securities Ltd.

(Flat Brokerage @ Rs. 0.99 per order) Monthly Trading Volume (Rs.) 1000000 1000000 No. of delivery orders executed 10 10 Monthly Brokerage (Rs.) 1000 10 Annual Brokerage (Rs.) 12000 120 Total Savings on Brokerage with Bajaj Financial Securities Ltd. = 99% *Assuming the number of trades is constant for the remaining 11 months of the year. A brand with solid financials (About Bajaj Finance Limited) Bajaj Financial Securities is a part of Bajaj Finance Ltd, one of the leading non-banks in India. Even in the midst of these trying times, Bajaj Finance has maintained a strong liquidity position. The company posted an overall liquidity surplus of ₹ 15,725 crores as of 31 March 2020 on a consolidated basis. Its liquidity surplus on May 15, 2020 stood at ₹ 20,900 crore.

The company has been known for its tightly managed operating expenses; even with a wide customer base of 42.60 million customers across the country. About Bajaj Financial Securities Limited Bajaj Financial Securities Limited is a 100% subsidiary of Bajaj Finance Limited, offering a wide spectrum of capital market solutions that include Equity Trading (Delivery and Intraday), Derivative Trading, Mutual Funds, Margin Trading Financing (MTF) and Spread Financing. Our Clientele includes HNI/Ultra HNI clients and retail Online clients. Bajaj Financial Securities Limited is also a distributor of Mutual Funds.

Bajaj Financial Securities Limited is a registered member of NSE and BSE under the Equities and Derivatives Segment, and is also a depository participant at CDSL and NSDL. To know more, please visit: https://www.bajajfinservsecurities.in