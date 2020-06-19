HK stocks end week higher as China signals fresh economic support
Hong Kong stocks firmed on Friday to conclude the week higher, as Beijing reassured investors of fresh reforms and ample financial liquidity to bolster its economy and capital markets. ** At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was up 178.95 points or 0.73% at 24,643.89.
Hong Kong stocks firmed on Friday to conclude the week higher, as Beijing reassured investors of fresh reforms and ample financial liquidity to bolster its economy and capital markets.
** At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was up 178.95 points or 0.73% at 24,643.89. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index rose 0.59% to 9,974.59. ** The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking energy shares rose 0.8%, while the IT sector gained 0.63%, the financial sector ended 0.65% higher and the property sector jumped 1.36%.
** The top gainer on the Hang Seng was AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, which gained 6.54%, while the biggest loser was Sunny Optical Technology Group Co Ltd after dropping 1.13%. ** For the week, HSI and HSCE both gained 1.4%.
** Chinese policymakers pledged that the government will maintain ample liquidity in the financial system in the second half of the year, pushing investors to look past a threat from U.S. President Donald Trump about cutting ties with China. ** Fresh contagion concerns have dominated the market focus this week with mixed data on infections jolting sentiment.
** Risk appetite, however, improved after the chief epidemiologist of China's Center for Diseases Prevention and Control said that the outbreak in Beijing had been brought under control. ** "The Chinese government has taken swift and effective actions in handling the new cases in Beijing," said Richard Pan, head of international business at China Asset Management Co (ChinaAMC).
** "We have very high confidence that this little rebound will be contained and social activities will return to normal very soon," Pan, also head of QFII investment at ChinaAMC. ** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.44%, while Japan's Nikkei index closed up 0.55%.
** The yuan was quoted at 7.0794 per U.S. dollar at 0821 GMT, 0.13% firmer than the previous close of 7.0883. ** At close, China's A-shares were trading at a premium of 25.73% over Hong Kong-listed H-shares.
