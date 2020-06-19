Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-Futures climb on optimism over swift recovery

U.S. stock index futures rose about 1% on Friday as investors wagered on a bounce back in post-pandemic economic activity, shrugging off the daily increase in new coronavirus infections in several states. Oil major Exxon Mobil Corp rose 1.7% in premarket trading and Chevron Corp gained 0.4% as Brent crude rose above $42 a barrel amid signs of gradual recovery in demand and oil producers' promise to meet supply cuts.

Reuters | Updated: 19-06-2020 16:22 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 16:22 IST
US STOCKS-Futures climb on optimism over swift recovery

U.S. stock index futures rose about 1% on Friday as investors wagered on a bounce back in post-pandemic economic activity, shrugging off the daily increase in new coronavirus infections in several states.

Oil major Exxon Mobil Corp rose 1.7% in premarket trading and Chevron Corp gained 0.4% as Brent crude rose above $42 a barrel amid signs of gradual recovery in demand and oil producers' promise to meet supply cuts. California, Florida and North Carolina urged mandatory mask use on Thursday as at least six states set daily records for new coronavirus cases. Mainland China also reported 32 new cases of infections, an uptick from a day earlier.

Risk of a resurgence of the virus outbreak has led to choppy trading sessions this week, but the three main stock indexes are set to wrap up the week higher after a strong retail sales report for May and signs of additional official stimulus. The S&P 500 ended marginally higher on Thursday with the tech-heavy Nasdaq notching its sixteenth rise in the past 19 sessions.

The benchmark S&P 500 and the blue-chip Dow are now about 8% and 12% below their respective record closing highs hit in February, while the Nasdaq is about 0.5% below its all-time closing high on June 10. Markets are likely to become more volatile during Friday's session on account of "quadruple witching," as investors unwind interests in futures and options contracts prior to expiration.

At 6:29 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 240 points, or 0.92%. S&P 500 e-minis were up 24.75 points, or 0.80% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 78.25 points, or 0.78%. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc jumped 7.6% on plans to reopen theaters at about 450 locations in the United States next month and the company expects returning to full-seating capacity around Thanksgiving.

Later in the day, U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell will participate in a video conference where he will talk about ways regions and cities across the country can help their workforces better withstand and recover from shocks related to the pandemic.

TRENDING

Why The Incredibles 3 needs time, Incredibles 2 ready to leave Netflix next month

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Actual reason why Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev won’t be back

Dutch Army, police personnel to showcase yoga asanas online on International Yoga Day

CAIT invites Indian celebrities to boycott, stop endorsing Chinese products

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Coca-Cola System and Foundation commit total of US$17m to COVID-19 response in Africa

Across Africa and in partnership with NGOs, Coca-Cola Coca-ColaCompany.com in Africa, and its bottling partners the Coca-Cola System and The Coca-Cola Foundation TCCF, have been deploying a range of resources, including capabilities, funds ...

Malala, who took bullet for going to school, celebrates her degree from Oxford University

Malala Yousafzai, the youngest Nobel Peace Prize winner who once took a bullet for campaigning for girls education in Pakistan, was over the moon on Friday after completing her degree in Philosophy, Politics, and Economics at Britains prest...

Constant fireworks frazzle nerves in U.S. city that never sleeps

Complaints are skyrocketing about thundering fireworks exploding over otherwise quiet U.S. neighborhoods, fraying nerves already frazzled by COVID-19 lockdown restrictions.Even in the city that never sleeps, weary New Yorkers in the first h...

West reluctant for 'dangerous' Taliban prisoners to be freed - sources

Western powers are backing the Afghan governments refusal to free hundreds of prisoners accused of some of Afghanistans most violent attacks, a release demanded by the Taliban as a condition to start peace talks, five sources told Reuters. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020