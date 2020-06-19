Left Menu
Development News Edition

CIPET should use clientele network to support petrochemical sector: Gowda

The Minister also appreciated the efforts of various CIPETs irrespective of COVID 19 situation and lockdown measures prevalent in the country.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-06-2020 18:11 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 18:11 IST
CIPET should use clientele network to support petrochemical sector: Gowda
The Minister also appreciated the efforts of various CIPETs irrespective of COVID 19 situation and lockdown measures prevalent in the country. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)

Union Minister of Chemicals & Fertilizers, Shri D. V. Sadananda Gowda reviewed the activities of Central Institute of Petrochemicals Engineering & Technology (CIPET) through Video Conferencing today. Various activities are undertaken by CIPET with respect to Skill, Technology Support Services and Research during the COVID 19 pandemic were presented by DG CIPET before the Minister.

During the meeting, Shri Gowda advised that CIPET should leverage its vast network of clientele to come with a detailed plan to support the growth of the MSMEs in the Petrochemical Sector in accordance with the current thrust "Atma Nirbhar Bharat" Mission of the Government. He asked DG, CIPET to develop PPE Kit which gives comfort to medical professionals. The Minister also appreciated the efforts of various CIPETs irrespective of COVID 19 situation and lockdown measures prevalent in the country. He also wished that CIPET should continue in making these efforts which will strengthen the country's preparedness against COVID -19.

Secretary, Chemicals & petrochemicals Shri R K Chaturvedi appraised about the advanced research activities being undertaken by CIPET, in particular; Development of Antibacterial/Antimicrobial reusable masks, Ventilator Splitters and other advancements in PPE Kits during this COVID 19 pandemic.

Joint Secretary Petro Chemicals Shri Kashi Nath Jha informed that CIPET has already been working in the area of Medical Diagnostics and other areas like Medical Research and thus can suitably support the "Development of Medical Device Parks" in a significant way through its technical expertise in polymer and allied fields. JS (C) Samir Kumar Bishwas, ), Prof. (Dr.) S. K. Nayak, DG CIPET along with other Centre Heads/ Directors from various CIPET Centres joined the meeting.

The Head of various CIPET Centres also gave a presentation of their activities related to Characterization and Validation of PPE Kits based on the demands from State / Central Govts, R&D on Advanced Medical diagnostics, development of moulds/dies, sanitizers etc. to assist the country during COVID 19 pandemic.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Why The Incredibles 3 needs time, Incredibles 2 ready to leave Netflix next month

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Actual reason why Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev won’t be back

Dutch Army, police personnel to showcase yoga asanas online on International Yoga Day

CAIT invites Indian celebrities to boycott, stop endorsing Chinese products

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

RS poll in Gujarat: Counting delayed due to Cong's objections

Counting of votes for four Rajya Sabha seats in Gujarat was delayed on Friday as the Congress demanded that the Election Commission invalidate two BJP votes on different grounds. Lader of Opposition Paresh Dhanani said the Congress has soug...

WHO should change rules that led it to oppose travel restrictions, ex-head says

The World Health Organization should change guidelines that led it to oppose travel restrictions early in the coronavirus epidemic, said former WHO chief Gro Harlem Brundtland, who now chairs an independent watchdog that monitors the global...

English COVID-19 R number falls to 0.7-0.9, in line with UK

The COVID-19 reproduction number for England fell to 0.7-0.9, bringing it into line with the rest of the UK, the government said on Friday, as it also published details of how quickly the disease was shrinking for the first time. Prime Mini...

Trump warns protesters to face 'different scene' at his Oklahoma rally

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday threatened unspecified action against any protesters at his weekend campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, saying they would be treated much differently than they have been in other cities.Any protesters, a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020