CIPET should use clientele network to support petrochemical sector: Gowda

Union Minister of Chemicals & Fertilizers, Shri D. V. Sadananda Gowda reviewed the activities of Central Institute of Petrochemicals Engineering & Technology (CIPET) through Video Conferencing today. Various activities are undertaken by CIPET with respect to Skill, Technology Support Services and Research during the COVID 19 pandemic were presented by DG CIPET before the Minister.

During the meeting, Shri Gowda advised that CIPET should leverage its vast network of clientele to come with a detailed plan to support the growth of the MSMEs in the Petrochemical Sector in accordance with the current thrust "Atma Nirbhar Bharat" Mission of the Government. He asked DG, CIPET to develop PPE Kit which gives comfort to medical professionals. The Minister also appreciated the efforts of various CIPETs irrespective of COVID 19 situation and lockdown measures prevalent in the country. He also wished that CIPET should continue in making these efforts which will strengthen the country's preparedness against COVID -19.

Secretary, Chemicals & petrochemicals Shri R K Chaturvedi appraised about the advanced research activities being undertaken by CIPET, in particular; Development of Antibacterial/Antimicrobial reusable masks, Ventilator Splitters and other advancements in PPE Kits during this COVID 19 pandemic.

Joint Secretary Petro Chemicals Shri Kashi Nath Jha informed that CIPET has already been working in the area of Medical Diagnostics and other areas like Medical Research and thus can suitably support the "Development of Medical Device Parks" in a significant way through its technical expertise in polymer and allied fields. JS (C) Samir Kumar Bishwas, ), Prof. (Dr.) S. K. Nayak, DG CIPET along with other Centre Heads/ Directors from various CIPET Centres joined the meeting.

The Head of various CIPET Centres also gave a presentation of their activities related to Characterization and Validation of PPE Kits based on the demands from State / Central Govts, R&D on Advanced Medical diagnostics, development of moulds/dies, sanitizers etc. to assist the country during COVID 19 pandemic.

