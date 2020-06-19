Left Menu
Development News Edition

HCQ exports ban lifted after ensuring surplus stock in domestic market: Govt

"Currently, India is having a surplus of hydroxychloroquine tablets over and above its domestic requirements," it said adding that the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) is maintaining enough buffer stock of HCQ to cater to domestic demand, it said. The decision to lift the export ban was taken based on the consultations at the inter-ministerial high-level empowered committee meeting, the statement said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-06-2020 19:32 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 19:32 IST
HCQ exports ban lifted after ensuring surplus stock in domestic market: Govt

The government on Friday said the ban on the exports of hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) was lifted in view of a surplus stock of the drug, over and above the domestic needs, and an enhanced production capacity. During March-May 2020, the number of manufacturing units of hydroxychloroquine increased from 2 to 12 and the country's production capacity of hydroxychloroquine rose from around 10 crore tablets per month to around 30 crore tablets per month, the Chemicals and Fertilizers said in a statement. "Currently, India is having a surplus of hydroxychloroquine tablets over and above its domestic requirements," it said adding that the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) is maintaining enough buffer stock of HCQ to cater to domestic demand, it said.

The decision to lift the export ban was taken based on the consultations at the inter-ministerial high-level empowered committee meeting, the statement said. The panel meets regularly on a fortnightly basis for assessing the availability of drugs in the country. It was also noted at the meeting that the requirement of the MoHFW for hydroxychloroquine has been fulfilled completely as 12.22 crore tablets of HCQ 200 mg have been given to HLL Lifecare Ltd (HLL), a central public sector undertaking, for dealing with COVID-19, according to the ministry statement. "... a total of 30.66 crore tablets of HCQ 200 mg have been made available to the domestic market to cater the demand of the country... Further, major manufacturers of HCQ will supply at least 5 crore tablets in the domestic market for the month of June 2020," it added.

Domestic producers of HCQ other than export-oriented units (EOUs), special economic zone (SEZ) units will continue to supply at least 20 per cent tablets of total manufacturing for local pharmacies or trade, whichever is higher for the month of June 2020, the statement said. The supply made to state governments, HLL and other public and private institutes will be over and above this, the ministry said.  The government on Thursday lifted the export ban on hydroxychloroquine (API as well as formulations) with immediate effect.  The government on March 25 had banned the export of the drug. India manufactures 70 per cent of the world's supply of hydroxychloroquine. Companies like Zydus Cadila and IPCA are the major manufacturers in the country, according to the Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance (IPA). PTI AKT MKJ

TRENDING

Why The Incredibles 3 needs time, Incredibles 2 ready to leave Netflix next month

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Actual reason why Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev won’t be back

Dutch Army, police personnel to showcase yoga asanas online on International Yoga Day

CAIT invites Indian celebrities to boycott, stop endorsing Chinese products

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Spain revises COVID-19 deaths upwards to above 28,000

Spains health ministry raised its coronavirus death toll to 28,313 on Friday after ironing out database inconsistencies and said the disease was under control in Spains nine remaining active clusters as it prepared to reopen to tourism. The...

Pound heads for worst week since mid-May, public debt surges

Sterling was on track for its worst week since mid-May after fresh data on Friday showed government borrowing had hit record highs, more evidence that the coronavirus-stricken economy was a long way from recovering.Britains public debt exce...

Trump administration heads to court to block release of Bolton memoir

The Trump administration is heading to court on Friday afternoon to urge a federal judge to block the publication of former national security adviser John Boltons memoir. U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth in Washington will consider the go...

UPDATE 1-Johnson & Johnson drops skin-whitening creams

Johnson Johnson has decided to stop selling skin-whitening creams popular in Asia and the Middle East, it said on Friday, after such products have come under renewed social pressure in recent weeks amid a global debate about racial inequal...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020