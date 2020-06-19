Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt launches portal to promote R&D in mining, mineral sector

This portal will allow online submission of project proposals along with monitoring of the same and utilisation of funds. "Union Minister for Coal, Mines and Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi launched SATYABHAMA (Science and Technology Yojana for Aatmanirbhar Bharat in Mining Advancement) Portal for Science and Technology Programme Scheme of Ministry of Mines on June 15, 2020," the ministry said in a statement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-06-2020 21:09 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 21:09 IST
Govt launches portal to promote R&D in mining, mineral sector

The mines ministry on Friday announced the launch of a portal "SATYABHAMA" with an aim to promote research and development in the mining and minerals sector. This portal will allow online submission of project proposals along with monitoring of the same and utilisation of funds.

"Union Minister for Coal, Mines and Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi launched SATYABHAMA (Science and Technology Yojana for Aatmanirbhar Bharat in Mining Advancement) Portal for Science and Technology Programme Scheme of Ministry of Mines on June 15, 2020," the ministry said in a statement. The portal has been designed, developed and implemented by National Informatics Centre (NIC), Mines Informatics Division. At the launch, Joshi emphasised the role of digital technologies in promoting research and development in the mining and mineral sector in the country. The minister appealed to the scientists and researchers in the mining and mineral sector to undertake qualitative and innovative research and development work for 'AatmaNirbhar Bharat'. Sushil Kumar, secretary, Ministry of Mines and other senior officials of the ministry were also present.

"In contrast to present system where research proposals are submitted physically by the scientists/researchers, the portal allows online submission of project proposals along with monitoring of the projects and utilisation of funds/grants," the mines ministry said. The researchers can also submit progress reports and final technical reports of the projects in the electronic format in the portal. A user manual is also available on the portal where the stepwise procedures for submission of project proposals have been highlighted. The portal is integrated with NGO Darpan Portal of NITI Aayog.

The portal will increase efficiency and effectiveness in the implementation of the scheme. The major institutes where research projects have been funded include Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru and Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur.

TRENDING

Why The Incredibles 3 needs time, Incredibles 2 ready to leave Netflix next month

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Actual reason why Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev won’t be back

Dutch Army, police personnel to showcase yoga asanas online on International Yoga Day

CAIT invites Indian celebrities to boycott, stop endorsing Chinese products

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Colombia peace funding not at risk amid coronavirus budget crunch -gov't

The economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic will not put at risk funding for programs created under Colombias peace deal with the former FARC rebels, the government said on Friday.The country signed the accord with the Revolutionary Ar...

Apple to shut some U.S. stores again due to rising COVID-19 cases

Apple Inc said on Friday it is temporarily shutting some stores again in Florida, Arizona, South Carolina, and North Carolina in the United States, as novel coronavirus cases continue to rise in the country.Shares of the company, which said...

Iranian judge accused of corruption found dead in Romanian hotel

An Iranian cleric and judge accused of corruption in Tehran and also of human rights violations by activists was found dead on Friday at a hotel in Romanias capital Bucharest, police said.Gholamreza Mansouri, who fled Iran last year, is amo...

Trai stresses on expansion of Wifi hotspots for connectivity push

Telecom regulator Trai on Friday stressed on the need to expand Wifi hotspots in the country, and said acceptance of its proposals on Wifi access network interface could provide fillip to such connectivity. Telecom Regulatory Authority of I...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020