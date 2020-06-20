Left Menu
Development News Edition

8 sugar mills in Muzaffarnagar produce 116.75 lakh quintals of sugar this season

According to District Cane Officer R D Dwivedi, the eight mills in Khatoli, Mansurpur, Khaikheri, Budhana, Tikola, Morna, Titawi and Rohana purchased 1,058.10 lakh quintals of sugarcane from farmers. The total output of sugar stood at 116.75 lakh quintals, Dwivedi said. The mill in Mansurpur was the last to stop crushing on Friday, the officer said..

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 20-06-2020 18:53 IST | Created: 20-06-2020 18:53 IST
8 sugar mills in Muzaffarnagar produce 116.75 lakh quintals of sugar this season

Eight sugar mills in Muzaffarnagar district in Uttar Pradesh have produced 116.75 lakh quintals of sugar this season, 11 lakh quintals more than last year, a district official said on Saturday. According to District Cane Officer R D Dwivedi, the eight mills in Khatoli, Mansurpur, Khaikheri, Budhana, Tikola, Morna, Titawi and Rohana purchased 1,058.10 lakh quintals of sugarcane from farmers.

The total output of sugar stood at 116.75 lakh quintals, Dwivedi said. The mills have already cleared 62 per cent of their dues to farmers.

All the mills have stopped sugarcane crushing for this season. The mill in Mansurpur was the last to stop crushing on Friday, the officer said..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Fossils from Mongolia, Argentina show some dinosaurs laid soft-shelled eggs; Antarctica's 'deflated football' fossil is world's second-biggest egg and more

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

BSE ranks among 10 most valued exchanges in the world

World Bank approves EUR 92m to Moldova to improve heating efficiency in Chisinau

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Cricket-South Africa postpones unique three-team fixture

Cricket South Africa has been forced to postpone its trial of three-team cricket after failing to win government backing for the original date of June 27 over concerns about preparations following the COVID-19 pandemic. CSA had hoped to sta...

Pompeo accuses UN body of hypocrisy after condemnation of U.S. police brutality

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo accused the United Nations Human Rights Council of hypocrisy on Saturday after the organization condemned racism and police brutality in the United States following the death of George Floyd in Minneapoli...

Ready to deal with any situation along LAC: IAF Chief Bhadauria

The Indian Air Force is well prepared and suitably deployed to counter any security challenge along the border with China, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria said on Saturday as a deadly clash between troops of the countries in eastern Ladakh ...

Indian mariner goes missing from vessel on high seas

An Indian mariner was reported missing on the high seas from a crude oil tanker vessel on its way to a port in South Korea from Singapore, his family said on Saturday. Sambit Majumder, a middle-aged mariner with experience of over two decad...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020