Exim Bank provides USD 20 mn credit line to Nicaragua for rebuilding hospital

Export-Import Bank of India (Exim Bank) will provide a line of credit of USD 20.10 million (about Rs 153.27 crore) for the reconstruction of the hospital building in Nicaragua. Exim Bank on behalf of the Indian government extended line of credit of USD 20.10 million for the reconstruction of Aldo Chavarria Hospital to the Nicaragua government, it said in a release.

The LOC Agreement to this effect was signed on June 12, 2020, through exchange between Tarun Sharma, General Manager, Exim Bank, and Jose Adrian Chavarria, General Vice-minister, Ministry of Finance and Public Credit, Government of Republic of Nicaragua. With the signing of this agreement for USD 20.10 million, Exim Bank, till date, has extended 4 (four) Lines of Credit to Nicaragua, on behalf of the Indian government.

This will take the total value of LOCs to USD 87.63 million to the country, it said.