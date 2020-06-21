Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pakistan to reschedule USD 2.41 billion debt payments in 2020

Pakistan will reschedule its USD 2.41 billion worth of debt repayments in 2020 under the Debt Service Suspension Initiative, a move that the World Bank said will help the cash-strapped country mount an "effective response" to COVID-19.

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 21-06-2020 13:47 IST | Created: 21-06-2020 13:41 IST
Pakistan to reschedule USD 2.41 billion debt payments in 2020
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan will reschedule its USD 2.41 billion worth of debt repayments in 2020 under the Debt Service Suspension Initiative, a move that the World Bank said will help the cash-strapped country mount an "effective response" to COVID-19. According to the World Bank figures, Pakistan's total debt servicing due in 2020 is USD 8.9 billion, of which official multilateral stands at USD 3.4 billion, official bilateral USD 4.3 billion, non-official USD 850 million and USD 362.5 million is to bondholders, the Dawn newspaper reported on Sunday.

The USD 2.4 billion rescheduling will decrease the country's debt service payments to USD 6.5 billion during the year, translating into savings of 0.9 per cent of the GDP, it said. The initiative will help the country "enable an effective crisis response. Borrowers therefore commit to use freed-up resources to increase social, health, or economic spending in response to the (COVID-19) crisis," the World Bank said in a statement.

The Debt Service Suspension Initiative (DSSI), however, does not cancel these payments but only postpones them to a later date. The suspension period will begin from May 1 and will last until end-2020. Pakistan is the second largest beneficiary of the initiative following Angola. The initiative will free up much-needed fiscal space to allocate resources on livelihoods affected by the pandemic, the report said.

The suspension of payments will be NPV neutral, repayment period will be three years with a one-year grace period and be achieved either through rescheduling or refinancing. However, the country was recently put on negative watch by the Moody's Rating agency after the government formally requested debt suspension under the initiative. The citing was prompted by uncertainties surrounding the participation of private sector creditors in the DSSI.

The call for DSSI came from the World Bank and International Monetary Fund (IMF) asking global lenders to suspend debt service payments of the poorest countries to help them manage the impact of COVID-19. In April, the World Bank's Development Committee and the G20 finance ministers endorsed the call to free up resources of the poorest countries.

The IMF and the World Bank will support implementation of the DSSI by "monitoring spending, enhancing public debt transparency, and ensuring prudent borrowing," the report said..

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You: Remark on BTS & Jungkook in Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin’s K drama

How Song Hye-Kyo’s career stated, beautiful actress shares many things in interview

Song Joong-Ki talks on his private life, actor’s movie Space Sweepers with Kim Tae-ri delayed

Health News Roundup: U.S. finds alternative partners to WHO, except for polio: U.S. official; Brazil to exceed 1 million COVID-19 cases as virus rages and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Yoga is India's gift hamper to world for health and peace: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

In a unique initiative, Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Sunday performed Yoga with followers of different religions in the national capital on the occasion of 6th International Yoga Day. Yoga is Indias gift hamper to the world for hea...

Political parties should desist from holding protests violating COVID-19 guidelines : Kerala Tourism Minister

Kerala Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran on Sunday said that all political parties should desist from holding large-scale protests, saying that it may lead to a surge in COVID-19 cases. In a democracy, opposition and the public have t...

One more terrorist killed by security forces in Srinagar's Zadibal, operation underway

One more terrorist has been gunned down by security forces in the ongoing operation at Zadibal area of Srinagar on Sunday. Another terrorist killed. Operation going on. Further details shall follow, Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.A total of tw...

Save Hong Kong: Pro-democracy protesters cry for help from international community

With China releasing draft of the national security law, the pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong are making desperate attempts to save their countrys special status. While desperately calling out for help, Patrick Poon, an independent hum...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020