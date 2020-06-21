Left Menu
Development News Edition

CII suggests steps to improve ease of doing business to achieve self-reliance

Industry body CII has identified measures in key areas for improving India's ease of doing business scenario that can help the country achieve self-reliance. With more outcome-oriented action on ease of doing business, huge momentum to India's domestic and overseas investment can be imparted at a time when self-reliance is being strengthened, the chamber said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-06-2020 15:49 IST | Created: 21-06-2020 15:49 IST
CII suggests steps to improve ease of doing business to achieve self-reliance

Industry body CII has identified measures in key areas for improving India's ease of doing business scenario that can help the country achieve self-reliance.  Micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) need a special helping hand, and should be exempted from approvals and inspections for three years under state laws while following all rules, the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) said in a report. Self-certification route can be used for approvals for MSMEs with good track record, it has suggested. It also sought effective implementation of online single window system, simplifying property registration and acquisition of land, expediting compliances for labour regulations and synchronised joint inspections

Besides, the chamber called for simplifying property registration and suggested that industry should be permitted to buy land directly from farmers with deemed approval after 30 days. Observing that enforcing contracts is a challenge due to insufficient commercial courts and infrastructure, CII suggested major digital reforms such as virtual court proceedings, e-filing, and work from home to speed up court deliberations.  The alternative dispute resolution institutions can be expanded in all parts of the country with arbitration and mediation centres, it added. India's high logistics costs impact its competitiveness, CII said, noting this will require medium-term action such as increasing the share of railways and waterways in transport, improving first-mile and last-mile connectivity and reducing port dwell time. With more outcome-oriented action on ease of doing business, huge momentum to India's domestic and overseas investment can be imparted at a time when self-reliance is being strengthened, the chamber said.  "While many policies have been announced for a facilitative investment climate, effective translation into ground-level outcomes will help investor perceptions and further boost confidence. "We believe that taking the ease of doing business route can unlock huge potential at a time when the world is seeking new investment opportunities," CII Director General Chandrajit Banerjee said. Central and state governments have introduced a plethora of reforms across various sectors, which have contributed to India's leap of 79 positions from 142nd rank (out of 190 economies) in 2014 to the 63rd in the latest 'Doing Business Report' of the World Bank. Sustaining this reform momentum can drive new investments including from overseas, the chamber added.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You: Remark on BTS & Jungkook in Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin’s K drama

How Song Hye-Kyo’s career stated, beautiful actress shares many things in interview

Song Joong-Ki talks on his private life, actor’s movie Space Sweepers with Kim Tae-ri delayed

Health News Roundup: U.S. finds alternative partners to WHO, except for polio: U.S. official; Brazil to exceed 1 million COVID-19 cases as virus rages and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

No ring of fire seen from Goa during annular solar eclipse

Many Goans watched the annular solar eclipse on Sunday though dark monsoon clouds blocked a clear view at many places. However, formation of a ring of fire, the main attraction of the celestial event, was not visible from the coastal state....

Officials: 5 hurt in early morning shooting in Texas capital

At least five people were wounded in an early morning shooting in Texas capital, officials said SundayFive adults with serious, potentially life threatening injuries were taken to local hospitals by Austin-Travis County EMS, the organizatio...

Gujarat gets to see partial solar eclipse with 72% visibility

Astronomy enthusiasts, sky gazers and scores of other people in Gujarat witnessed a partial solar eclipse on Sunday that lasted for over three hours. The celestial spectacle was visible in the state from 10 am till around 1.30 pm with 72 pe...

On this day in 2019, Sri Lanka stunned England by 20-run in World Cup

On this day in 2019, England faced the biggest upset of the 2019 ICC Mens Cricket World Cup from Sri Lanka as the latter defeated them by 20-run. Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to bat first. The team did not had a good start and lost two ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020