Railways eases norms for vendors

The Railways has made its procurement norms easier by allowing vendors who have been approved by one railway institution to be automatically eligible for supply of the same goods and services at other railway establishments.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-06-2020 21:15 IST | Created: 21-06-2020 21:10 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Railways has made its procurement norms easier by allowing vendors who have been approved by one railway institution to be automatically eligible for supply of the same goods and services at other railway establishments. Previously, vendors had to go through the approval process at every establishment.

"Vendor impanelled at one place/railway institution for supply of any goods/ service was not considered automatically eligible for supply of the same good/ service at other railway establishments in the country. So his opportunities used to get restricted to supplying those things only at the given one place. "In case he wanted to supply the same stuff at other places, he had to go through the entire registration/application/empanelment process afresh for each of the establishment he wanted to supply. This was a long process," an official explained.

This decision, officials said, will not only save time and effort of vendors by doing away with the need of approaching multiple approving agencies but also increase the competition in public procurement, making it more economical and efficient. "This shall also promote better utilization of manufacturing capacity of Industry in India, helping the cause of 'Make in India'," they said.

