Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks try to shake off second wave virus fears

Highlighting economic challenges from the impact of social restrictions to contain the pandemic, Apple Inc said on Friday it would temporarily shut 11 U.S. stores as coronavirus cases rise in some states, triggering selling in stocks. Data from Johns Hopkins University shows new U.S. cases on Saturday hit the highest since early May.

Reuters | Updated: 22-06-2020 11:05 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 10:57 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks try to shake off second wave virus fears
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

U.S. stock futures recouped losses on Monday but Asian stocks wobbled as investors tried to shake off worries that rising coronavirus cases in the United States could scupper a quick economic rebound.

U.S. S&P 500 futures rose 0.3%, having erased early losses of 1.05%, while Japan's Nikkei also recovered from early losses to trade either side of flat. European markets, however, we're poised to open lower, with EURO STOXX 50 futures down 0.89% and FTSE futures down 0.69%.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was almost flat while mainland Chinese stocks ticked up 0.42% to 3-1/2-month highs. After a brutal sell-off earlier this year, share prices had risen globally over the past three months, helped by massive stimulus around the world, and hopes the worst of the pandemic was over.

"The market is surprisingly resilient. Perhaps many investors think the uptrend is in place. But we need to keep an eye on rising coronavirus infections in some countries," said Hirokazu Kabeya, chief global strategist at Daiwa Securities. Highlighting economic challenges from the impact of social restrictions to contain the pandemic, Apple Inc said on Friday it would temporarily shut 11 U.S. stores as coronavirus cases rise in some states, triggering selling in stocks.

Data from Johns Hopkins University shows new U.S. cases on Saturday hit the highest since early May. "The second wave is becoming a theme for markets. The increase in states such as Florida and South Carolina is big enough to be labeled as the second wave," said Yoshinori Shigemi, global strategist at JPMorgan Asset Management.

"Whether there will be a lockdown may vary depending on the region. It will be a tough decision for politicians. But they probably have no other choice if they are running out of hospital beds," he said. The pandemic is accelerating globally with the World Health Organization (WHO) reporting a record increase in global coronavirus cases on Sunday.

"The market has been pricing in a rapid recovery so I doubt there are many upside gains to be made. We now need to see whether the earnings outlook will meet up with expectations," said Takuya Hozumi, investment strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities. Global stock market valuations are now at their most expensive levels since 2002 compared with projected earnings in the coming 12 months.

Investors are also wary of developments in Hong Kong after details of a new security law for the territory showed Beijing will have overarching powers on its enforcement. China's top legislative body, the National People's Congress Standing Committee, will meet on June 28, and the Global Times reported it would likely enact the Hong Kong security law by July 1.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 0.44% in the early afternoon sessions, underperforming regional markets. Major currencies were mostly steady.

The euro traded at $1.1200, near its lowest in nearly three weeks. The yen changed hands at 106.92 per dollar, not far from a one-month high of 106.58 to the dollar hit earlier this month.

Concerns about the pandemic sent gold 0.8% higher to $1,757.2 per ounce, near its May peak of $1,764.8, which was its strongest since October 2012. Oil prices firmed slightly on tighter supplies from major producers, but concerns that rising virus cases could curb a recovery in fuel demand checked gains.

Brent crude fell 0.12% from earlier gains to $42.14 a barrel while U.S. crude was at $39.7 a barrel, down 0.13%.

TRENDING

Naqvi dons role of Yoga instructor, performs 'asanas' with people of different communities

Committee rejects Fortis promoter Malvinder Singh's representation on bail criteria

C'garh:Cloudy skies hamper clear view of partial solar eclipse

Health News Roundup: Beijing can screen almost 1 million people daily; Indonesia reports 862 new COVID infections and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Bolton misrepresented reality on US-DPRK-South Korea talks: Seoul

South Korea has said that former White House National Security Adviser John Boltons forthcoming memoir misrepresented facts regarding talks between Washington, Pyongyang and Seoul, and undermined trust between governments. YONHAP quoted Chu...

Australian officials warn against travel to new coronavirus hotspots

Australian officials tried to contain a fresh outbreak of the novel coronavirus on Monday, telling residents in the cluster hotspots to avoid travel outside their suburbs in Melbourne, the countrys second-largest city. Victoria state of whi...

Praying for everyone's safety in Mizoram: Amit Shah assures help to earthquake-hit state

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said that he was praying for everyones safety and well being in Mizoram after an earthquake hit the state. The Home Minister also said that he has spoken to Chief Minister Zoramthanga and assured him ...

China's annual dog-meat fair opens; activists hope for last time

Chinas notorious dog-meat festival has opened in defiance of a government campaign to improve animal welfare and reduce risks to health highlighted by the novel coronavirus outbreak, but activists are hopeful its days are numbered. The annu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020