Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chitkara University Hosts Innovator Academician and Education Reformist Sonam Wangchuk

Sharing his vast treasure of knowledge in a session which had a wide array of people joining in for the session, Wangchuk said that any education system must address to the real needs of the time.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 22-06-2020 12:11 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 12:11 IST
Chitkara University Hosts Innovator Academician and Education Reformist Sonam Wangchuk

The man who inspired 3 Idiots movie shared his views on “Economics of Giving” Chandigarh, India – Business Wire India Sonam Wangchuk, the man who inspired Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 3 Idiots was the speaker at Chitkara University’s Explore series this week. Wangchuk, an Innovator Academician, Education Reformist and the Founder and Advisor of SECMOL (Students' Educational and Cultural Movement of Ladakh) shared his views on “Economics of Giving” in his online live session with students at Chitkara University. Sharing his vast treasure of knowledge in a session which had a wide array of people joining in for the session, Wangchuk said that any education system must address to the real needs of the time. If our country and planet are facing real challenges from industrial production then we should change what we teach our children. We increasingly need to start talking about healing the planet rather than further fueling its destruction. Similarly whatever is the need of time must be incorporated in the education system. It has to be rooted with real problems and their solutions.

When asked to share his take on innovation Sonam Wangchuk highlighted the fact that most of the innovation that we see around us these days is not something which was done keeping local factors and India specific solutions into consideration. Stating an example, he said, "We see these glass buildings in Delhi that were copied from the architecture of western cities with sub-zero temperatures. There, this type of architecture has a meaning to it because it helps in keeping those places warm in chilly cold conditions but the same architecture in Indians cities like Delhi where it is already very hot, this architecture will not be of any use. It would rather end up creating more problems as then it leads us to air conditioning causing huge costs of electricity bills and health and environment issues." On his recent views on Boycott China Movement, Wangchuk said that let there be more indigenous products manufactured locally and something that creates more employment and gradually weans off the addiction and dependency on Chinese goods and products, the world is looking at exploring India for setting up big ventures. We should not have short term reactions which will yield no results but need to strategize by taking a middle path and built up our capacities. On innovation to prosper, he said more and more government partnerships with young entrepreneurs in their businesses will be an encouraging factor, rather than flat and higher taxes on industry. This was a new economic model he suggested. PWR PWR

TRENDING

Naqvi dons role of Yoga instructor, performs 'asanas' with people of different communities

Committee rejects Fortis promoter Malvinder Singh's representation on bail criteria

C'garh:Cloudy skies hamper clear view of partial solar eclipse

Health News Roundup: Beijing can screen almost 1 million people daily; Indonesia reports 862 new COVID infections and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

China reserves right to react to Japan city bill on disputed islands

China said on Monday it reserves the right to respond to a Japanese citys administrative bill over disputed islands between Beijing and Tokyo. Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said during a briefing the Chinese government has ...

39 deliveries took place in Delhi prisons in last 10 years; police on Safoora Zargar's bail plea

Opposing the bail plea of student activist Safoora Zargar, who has raised pregnancy as one of the grounds for relief in northeast Delhi violence case, police on Monday submitted before the Delhi High Court that 39 deliveries have taken plac...

FOREX-Aussie and Kiwi dollars lead gains; dollar falls

The U.S. dollar fell in overnight trading on Monday, edging away from last weeks two-and-a-half-week highs, while the riskier New Zealand and Australian dollars gained as fears of a second wave of COVID-19 did little to dampen investors ris...

India’s dissent over China’s BRI poses no threat to SCO: Secretary-General Norov

Indias decision not to endorse Chinas ambitious Belt and Road Initiative in the SCO poses no threat to the bloc as its structure is democratic enough to allow a member country to opt-out of projects backed by others, its General-Secretary V...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020