Left Menu
Development News Edition

ICICI Bank sells 1.5 pc stake in life insurance arm for Rs 840 cr

Last week, the lender had informed exchanges about selling a little less than 4 per cent stake in its general insurance subsidiary for Rs 2,250 crore. While announcing its results for 2019-20 on May 9, ICICI Bank had said it would look at further strengthening the balance sheet as opportunities arise.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-06-2020 13:38 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 13:38 IST
ICICI Bank sells 1.5 pc stake in life insurance arm for Rs 840 cr

New Delhi, Jun 22 (PTI) ICICI Bank on Monday said it has sold 1.5 per cent stake in its life insurance subsidiary for around Rs 840 crore with an aim to strengthen the balance sheet. Last week, the lender had informed exchanges about selling a little less than 4 per cent stake in its general insurance subsidiary for Rs 2,250 crore.

While announcing its results for 2019-20 on May 9, ICICI Bank had said it would look at further strengthening the balance sheet as opportunities arise. "In line with this intent and pursuant to approval granted by the Board, the Bank has today divested 2,15,00,000 equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, representing 1.50 per cent of its equity share capital at March 31, 2020, on the stock exchange for an approximate total consideration of Rs 8.40 billion (Rs 840 crore )," ICICI Bank said in a regulatory filing.

Following this, the bank's shareholding in ICICI Prudential Life stands at approximately 51.4 per cent, it added. On Friday, it had informed exchanges about selling 3.96 per cent stake, equivalent to 1.8 crore shares in ICICI Lombard General Insurance, through open market for Rs 2,250 crore. Following this, the bank's stake in the subsidiary has come down to 51.9 per cent.

ICICI Bank stock was trading 1.54 per cent up at Rs 369.85 on BSE. ICICI Prudential Life scrip was trading higher by 4.12 per cent at Rs 407.90..

TRENDING

Naqvi dons role of Yoga instructor, performs 'asanas' with people of different communities

Committee rejects Fortis promoter Malvinder Singh's representation on bail criteria

C'garh:Cloudy skies hamper clear view of partial solar eclipse

HIGHLIGHTS

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Huge opportunities for businesses in railways: Goyal

Railways Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday said huge opportunities are there for businesses in the sector as the ministry is willing to lease out traffic routes and parcel trains to them. He said the railways are now going to start 150 privat...

Mumbai: After 21 COVID-19 cases, Malabar Hill building sealed

A plush residential complex in Napean Sea Road in Mumbais Malabar Hill area has been sealed after 21 COVID-19 cases were reported from there in seven days, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official said on Monday. He said 19 of the 21 p...

Global coronavirus outbreak far from over, Norway health minister says

The global coronavirus pandemic is far from over and international cooperation will be crucial in overcoming it, Norways health minister said on MondayThis outbreak is far from over. Norway will continue to work with others to come out of t...

Britain reels from latest terrorism-linked stabbing, American among dead

The English town of Reading held a minutes silence on Monday for the victims of a stabbing that killed three people including an American in the latest terrorism-linked attack.Three people were also hospitalised after a man wielding a five-...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020