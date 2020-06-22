British lender Standard Chartered has appointed Gaurav Maheshwari as the chief financial officer for its India operations. Maheshwari replaces Subhradeep Mohanty, who has been elevated as CFO for the Africa and Middle East (AME) region, an official statement said.

This is Maheshwari's second stint at the bank and he has already spent 17 years with the company, it said, adding that he has worked in other companies including Coca-Cola India as well. *** ICICI Bank launches digital facility for instant approval of education loan Private sector lender ICICI Bank on Monday launched a facility under which education loan of up to Rs 1 crore will get approved instantly through a fully digital process.

The loan can be availed for higher studies by students themselves or by others for their children, siblings and grand-children in accredited colleges and universities across the world. Typically, it takes a few working days to get a loan approval and the process also involves a visit to a bank branch for submitting documents, a bank statement said.

*** Gillette launches health insurance cover for barbers Grooming brand Gillette India on Monday launched an initiative under which it will provide 50,000 barbers with a special health insurance cover of up to Rs 1 lakh. It will also educate barbers on safe operations via videos co-created with stylist Aalim Hakim and provide them back-to-business support via specially curated product kits covering requirements for 2 months, an official statement said..