Sanjeevanam Ayurveda Hospital Conferred with 'Ayur Diamond Star Classification' by the Department of Tourism, Kerala

Becomes the first Ayurveda hospital in Kerala to bag the diamond classificationKochi, Kerala, India (NewsVoir)Sanjeevanam Ayurveda Hospital, the new age Ayurveda hospital combining the best of Ayurveda practices with modern concepts of medicine, is proud to announce that it has become the first Ayurveda hospital in Kerala to bag the ‘Ayur Diamond Star Classification’ by the Department of Tourism, Government of Kerala. This recognition celebrates the quality of treatment and services provided by the hospital. Ayur Diamond is the highest classification awarded to the Ayurveda hospitals that fulfill all the essential conditions prescribed by the state department of tourism. The conditions include qualified ayurvedic doctors, high-quality treatments/programs and medicines, clean and hygienic equipment, environment, facilities, and infrastructure, etc. This certification is an acknowledgement of Sanjeevanam’s commitment to providing the best Ayurveda treatment and the quality & efficiency of the doctors and the team. Dr. A. V. Anoop, Managing Director, AVA Group, said, “It is a proud moment for us to be conferred with the highest classification by the Department of Tourism and this reinforces our commitment towards our guests. At Sanjeevanam we strive to deliver the best care, treatment and environment to our guests every day.” Sanjeevanam Ayurveda Hospital combines the science of Ayurveda with other wellness practices like Naturopathy, Yoga, Physiotherapy and Modern Diagnostics to provide guests with a unique, effective and wholesome healing experience. Every healing program at Sanjeevanam is based on treatments drawn from across 5 Ayurveda specialties with an in-house medicine preparation centre to ensure that our guests receive the freshest medications as per the dosage suited for their body structure. The hospital has a team of qualified Ayurveda doctors, allopathy specialists, dieticians, physiotherapists as well as trained and amenable therapists. Sanjeevanam is equipped with modern amenities such as a fully equipped fitness centre, physiotherapy centre, e-library, movie theatre, yoga decks, separate vegetarian and non-vegetarian restaurants and recreation centres. Spacious and well-appointed rooms are available for the guests accompanying the patients to stay. The custom made Ayurveda treatment and interventions followed in the hospital finds takers from across the world who arrive in large numbers to experience the healing process. About AVA GroupSanjeevanam has been envisioned and developed by AVA group, an illustrious Ayurvedic group, world famous for the Ayurvedic soap, Medimix. AVA Group is a diversified conglomerate with interests in Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG), Health Care, and Entertainment. The group owns various successful brands like Medimix, Melam, and Kaytra in the FMCG segment. Over the last many decades, the group has established itself as a leader in each of the sectors it operates in. AVA group has an in-house R&D Centre dedicated to the study of Ayurveda. PWRPWR