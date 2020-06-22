Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sanjeevanam Ayurveda Hospital conferred with 'Ayur Diamond Star Classification' by the Department of Tourism, Kerala

Sanjeevanam Ayurveda Hospital, the new age Ayurveda hospital combining the best of Ayurveda practices with modern concepts of medicine, is proud to announce that it has become the first Ayurveda hospital in Kerala to bag the 'Ayur Diamond Star Classification' by the Department of Tourism, Government of Kerala. This recognition celebrates the quality of treatment and services provided by the hospital.

ANI | Kochi (Kerala) | Updated: 22-06-2020 15:05 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 15:05 IST
Sanjeevanam Ayurveda Hospital conferred with 'Ayur Diamond Star Classification' by the Department of Tourism, Kerala
Sanjeevanam Ayurveda Hospital. Image Credit: ANI

Kochi (Kerala) [India], June 22 (ANI/NewsVoir): Sanjeevanam Ayurveda Hospital, the new age Ayurveda hospital combining the best of Ayurveda practices with modern concepts of medicine, is proud to announce that it has become the first Ayurveda hospital in Kerala to bag the 'Ayur Diamond Star Classification' by the Department of Tourism, Government of Kerala. This recognition celebrates the quality of treatment and services provided by the hospital. Ayur Diamond is the highest classification awarded to the Ayurveda hospitals that fulfill all the essential conditions prescribed by the state department of tourism. The conditions include qualified ayurvedic doctors, high-quality treatments/programs and medicines, clean and hygienic equipment, environment, facilities, and infrastructure, etc.

This certification is an acknowledgement of Sanjeevanam's commitment to providing the best Ayurveda treatment and the quality and efficiency of the doctors and the team. "It is a proud moment for us to be conferred with the highest classification by the Department of Tourism and this reinforces our commitment towards our guests. At Sanjeevanam we strive to deliver the best care, treatment and environment to our guests every day," said Dr A V Anoop, Managing Director, AVA Group.

Sanjeevanam Ayurveda Hospital combines the science of Ayurveda with other wellness practices like Naturopathy, Yoga, Physiotherapy and Modern Diagnostics to provide guests with a unique, effective and wholesome healing experience. Every healing program at Sanjeevanam is based on treatments drawn from across five Ayurveda specialties with an in-house medicine preparation centre to ensure that our guests receive the freshest medications as per the dosage suited for their body structure. The hospital has a team of qualified Ayurveda doctors, allopathy specialists, dieticians, physiotherapists as well as trained and amenable therapists.

Sanjeevanam is equipped with modern amenities such as a fully equipped fitness centre, physiotherapy centre, e-library, movie theatre, yoga decks, separate vegetarian and non-vegetarian restaurants and recreation centres. Spacious and well-appointed rooms are available for the guests accompanying the patients to stay. The custom made Ayurveda treatment and interventions followed in the hospital finds takers from across the world who arrive in large numbers to experience the healing process. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article (ANI/NewsVoir)

TRENDING

Naqvi dons role of Yoga instructor, performs 'asanas' with people of different communities

Committee rejects Fortis promoter Malvinder Singh's representation on bail criteria

C'garh:Cloudy skies hamper clear view of partial solar eclipse

HIGHLIGHTS

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

South Korea is in the midst of a second wave of coronavirus infections, health authorities said. Brazil officially passed 50,000 coronavirus deaths. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS More than 8.98 million people have been reported to be infected by th...

Huge opportunities for businesses in railways: Goyal

Railways Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday said huge opportunities are there for businesses in the sector as the ministry is willing to lease out traffic routes and parcel trains to them. He said the railways are now going to start 150 privat...

Mumbai: After 21 COVID-19 cases, Malabar Hill building sealed

A plush residential complex in Napean Sea Road in Mumbais Malabar Hill area has been sealed after 21 COVID-19 cases were reported from there in seven days, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official said on Monday. He said 19 of the 21 p...

Global coronavirus outbreak far from over, Norway health minister says

The global coronavirus pandemic is far from over and international cooperation will be crucial in overcoming it, Norways health minister said on MondayThis outbreak is far from over. Norway will continue to work with others to come out of t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020