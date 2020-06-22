Left Menu
Development News Edition

Huge opportunities for businesses in railways: Goyal

Railways Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday said huge opportunities are there for businesses in the sector as the ministry is willing to lease out traffic routes and parcel trains to them.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-06-2020 15:16 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 15:16 IST
Huge opportunities for businesses in railways: Goyal

Railways Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday said huge opportunities are there for businesses in the sector as the ministry is willing to lease out traffic routes and parcel trains to them. He said the railways are now going to start 150 private trains to move passengers and invited the private sector to participate in that.

"Private sector can support in million ways... I am going to lease out new routes, in the sense that I am going to say that okay you (private players) identify the route (where) you want to set up a train service. "If you want, we are willing to co-invest with you in new lines. We are willing to lease out traffic routes, we are willing to lease out parcel trains. So, there are a lot of opportunities opening up for the private sector," Goyal said in a CII online event.

He added that the private sector can look at an elevated corridor along the national highways as land procurement would not be a challenge there. The minister also said that on Sunday, railways were able to move about 95 per cent of the freight that it did on June 21 last year.

"So, we are just 5 per cent down what was on June 21, 2019. If we take June as a whole, we are about 8 per cent down, from June 1 to 21 in terms of freight loading. I believe that by July, we should be at par and and I am looking for growth from August-September onwards," Goyal said. Talking about the average speed of freight train, he said that on June 21 last year, it was 22.98 km per hr and on Sunday, it was 41.74 km per hr.

"We are using this time intelligently to complete long-awaited maintenance works, to interconnect many lines that needed long hours of shutdown. "We are also using this time to re-write the timetable of railways more intelligently, bringing freight and parcel trains into the time table so that we can assure businesses committed delivery over long distances in a short period of time," he added.

He expressed hope that the ministry can make freight cheaper going forward. Further, he said that as of Sunday, Indian railways moved 4,553 shramik special trains and the number is continuously reducing.

"From May 31 to June 21, it has come down to double digits and yesterday (Sunday), only three trains. So, the demand is over. We have sorted out all those who wanted to go back home... We have moved about 7.5 million migrants by trains so far," the minister said. He added that the railways has started 230 trains on regular routes, "they are not going full as people are still hesitant to travel".

TRENDING

HIGHLIGHTS

Naqvi dons role of Yoga instructor, performs 'asanas' with people of different communities

Committee rejects Fortis promoter Malvinder Singh's representation on bail criteria

C'garh:Cloudy skies hamper clear view of partial solar eclipse

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Spanish prosecutor indicts Ancelotti on suspicion of tax fraud

Prosecutors in Madrid said on Monday they had indicted Italian soccer coach Carlo Ancelotti on suspicion of avoiding 1 million euros 1.12 million in taxes due for revenues from image rights while coaching Real Madrid between 2014-15. Ancelo...

Motor racing-Zanardi stable but still serious after handbike accident

The condition of former Formula One driver and twice Champ Car champion Alex Zanardi remained stable but serious, a hospital statement said on Monday, after he suffered severe head injuries in a road accident while racing his handbike in It...

Pep Guardiola hails Benjamin Mendy's 'special quality'

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has heaped praise on Benjamin Mendy saying that the latter has a special quality with his energy. He has a special quality with his energy. He came back so fit but its one game. Hopefully, he can play r...

German Embassy contributes EUR 5k to help Namibia buy food packages

As part of its projects to mitigate the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, the German Embassy supports families in need in the areas of Gobabis, Witvlei and Okahandja. A total of approximately N 99,600 EUR 5,000.00 from the Embassys micro pr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020