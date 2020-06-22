Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sebi cannot withhold recovered penalty if its order is set aside: SAT

"Once the order has been set aside, there is no amount to be recovered and consequently any amount so recovered has to be refunded immediately," it added. In the ruling dated May 15, the tribunal directed Sebi to refund Rs 6.35 lakh to an individual after it set aside the markets regulator order.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-06-2020 16:35 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 16:35 IST
Sebi cannot withhold recovered penalty if its order is set aside: SAT

The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) has said Sebi cannot retain penalty amount recovered from an entity after the capital markets watchdog's order has been set aside. If Sebi has recovered any amount, it has to immediately refund such money, the tribunal added.

"We are of the opinion that once the order of the AO (Adjudicating Officer) imposing a penalty was set aside, there was no justification for Sebi to withhold any amount which was recovered pursuant to the order of the AO. Such retention of the amount after the order of the AO has been set aside, is without any authority of law," SAT recently said in a ruling related to an individual. "Once the order has been set aside, there is no amount to be recovered and consequently any amount so recovered has to be refunded immediately," it added.

In the ruling dated May 15, the tribunal directed Sebi to refund Rs 6.35 lakh to an individual after it set aside the markets regulator order. It further said that Sebi would be liable to pay an interest of 12 per cent per annum if it fails to pay the amount.

The matter was heard through video conferencing due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In June 2019, the regulator had levied a fine of Rs 6 lakh on the individual for violation of Prohibition of Fraudulent and Unfair Trade Practices (PFUTP) norms.

Following this, the individual moved SAT against the order. However, during the pendency of the appeal, Sebi's recovery officer recovered an amount of Rs 6.35 lakh on December 17, 2019. In February, the tribunal set aside Sebi's order. Pursuant to this, the individual filed an application with Sebi for refund of amount.

However, instead of refunding the amount, the regulator, through an e-mail in March, informed the individual that Sebi intends to file an appeal before the Supreme Court against the order of the tribunal and, therefore, the refund of the amount would be subject to the outcome of the appeal before the Supreme Court. The appellant was further informed by Sebi that there is no specific order for refund of the amount by the tribunal.

The appellant filed an urgency application before the tribunal, seeking a direction to be issued to Sebi to refund the amount, along with interest. In addition, the appellant said he was in dire need of the money for medical purposes and submitted medical certificates.

He also gave an undertaking that he would again place the penal amount with Sebi, in case the Supreme Court stayed the order passed by the tribunal..

TRENDING

HIGHLIGHTS

Naqvi dons role of Yoga instructor, performs 'asanas' with people of different communities

Committee rejects Fortis promoter Malvinder Singh's representation on bail criteria

C'garh:Cloudy skies hamper clear view of partial solar eclipse

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Fire breaks out at hazmat facility at US air base on Okinawa

A fire broke out on Monday in a storage building for hazardous materials at a major US air base on Japans southern island of Okinawa, slightly injuring dozens of personnel who were exposed to smoke or chlorine gas, the US military said. The...

Retired pope returning to Vatican after visiting ill brother

Emeritus Pope Benedict XVI left Germany on Monday to return to the Vatican after a four-day visit to his ailing elder brother. Benedict, a Bavarian native, boarded an Italian air force plane bound for Rome at Munich airport. He was seen off...

HIGHLIGHTS

These are the top stories at 5pm NATION DEL43 SINOINDIA-FACEOFF-LD TALKS Eastern Ladakh standoff India, China hold second round of Lt Gen-level talks New Delhi Indian and Chinese militaries are holding a second round of Lt General-le...

Italian musicians perform in fishing boats to beat coronavirus blues

Blues musicians in this lakeside town have come up with a novel way to please music lovers despite coronavirus restrictions - playing from borrowed fishing boats to people on shore.They loaded their guitars, harmonicas, microphones and batt...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020