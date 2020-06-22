Left Menu
Development News Edition

Centre finalising norms of subordinate debt scheme for stressed MSMEs: Official

The government is finalising the guidelines of the Rs 20,000 crore scheme to provide subordinate debt to stressed micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), a top official said on Monday. Additional Secretary and Development Commissioner MSME Devendra Kumar Singh said the guidelines for the stressed subordinate debt scheme are under finalisation.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-06-2020 20:45 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 20:45 IST
Centre finalising norms of subordinate debt scheme for stressed MSMEs: Official

The government is finalising the guidelines of the Rs 20,000 crore scheme to provide subordinate debt to stressed micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), a top official said on Monday.  Additional Secretary and Development Commissioner MSME Devendra Kumar Singh said the guidelines for the stressed subordinate debt scheme are under finalisation.  He was addressing a webinar organised by Dun & Bradstreet India.  The approval for provisioning of Rs 20,000 crore by the Cabinet on June 1 as subordinate debt to provide equity support to the stressed MSMEs will benefit 2 lakh such units, MSME Minister Nitin Gadkari had said.

TRENDING

HIGHLIGHTS

Naqvi dons role of Yoga instructor, performs 'asanas' with people of different communities

Committee rejects Fortis promoter Malvinder Singh's representation on bail criteria

C'garh:Cloudy skies hamper clear view of partial solar eclipse

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Three Pakistan cricketers test COVID-19 positive ahead of team's departure to England

Pakistan cricketers Shadab Khan, Haris Rauf and rookie Haider Ali on Monday tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The Pakistan Cricket Board has confirmed three players Haider Ali, Haris Rauf and Shadab Khan have tested positive for ...

Rights watchdog urges France to fight racial discrimination

Frances human rights watchdog on Monday urged authorities to take key measures to fight racial discrimination as the country has seen a series of anti-racism gatherings in the wake of the death in the US of George Floyd. In an 80-page repor...

Roads cracked, houses damaged as two back-to-back earthquakes jolt Mizoram; PM assures help

Two back-to-back earthquakes struck Mizoram within a gap of 12 hours, causing damage to houses and cracks on roads at several places and prompting the government to sound a rain and landslide alert, officials said on Monday. A 5.1-magnitude...

Remdesivir, Favipiravir antiviral drugs 'no game changers' in COVID fight, say medical experts

With pharmaceutical companies launching generic versions of Remdesivir and Favipiravir for COVID-19 treatment, medical experts on Monday said it was a positive development in the fight against the pandemic, but cautioned against regarding t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020