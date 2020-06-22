Centre finalising norms of subordinate debt scheme for stressed MSMEs: Official

The government is finalising the guidelines of the Rs 20,000 crore scheme to provide subordinate debt to stressed micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), a top official said on Monday. Additional Secretary and Development Commissioner MSME Devendra Kumar Singh said the guidelines for the stressed subordinate debt scheme are under finalisation. He was addressing a webinar organised by Dun & Bradstreet India. The approval for provisioning of Rs 20,000 crore by the Cabinet on June 1 as subordinate debt to provide equity support to the stressed MSMEs will benefit 2 lakh such units, MSME Minister Nitin Gadkari had said.