Left Menu
Development News Edition

Equity indices flat in volatile trade, IT stocks in focus on H-1B visa ban

Equity benchmark indices wobbled through volatile trade during early hours on Tuesday as gains in financial and FMCG stocks were offset by losses in IT stocks.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 23-06-2020 10:23 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 10:23 IST
Equity indices flat in volatile trade, IT stocks in focus on H-1B visa ban
Suspending H-1B and other visas till year-end as COVID-19 shrinks US jobs is a setback for Indian professionals. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Equity benchmark indices wobbled through volatile trade during early hours on Tuesday as gains in financial and FMCG stocks were offset by losses in IT stocks. The Trump administration on Monday extended the freeze on the issuance of green cards for new immigrants and suspended a range of work visas for foreigners, including all H-1B and H-4 (for H-1B spouses) till the year-end.

At 10:15 am, the BSE S&P Sensex was up by 78 points or 0.22 per cent at 34,990 while the Nifty 50 edged higher by 39 points or 0.38 per cent at 10,351. Most sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the positive terrain but with negligible margins. Among stocks, the losers included Tata Consultancy Services, Bharti Airtel, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Reliance Industries and Vedanta.

However, IndusInd Bank was up by 3.6 per cent, Nestle India by 2.1 per cent, JSW Steel by 1.8 per cent and Dr Reddy's by 1.7 per cent. Meanwhile, Asian shares see-sawed in a wild ride following confusing statements from the White House over the US-China trade deal with President Donald Trump later clarifying the pact was fully intact.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside of Japan up by 0.7 per cent. China's blue-chip index regained its losses to be last up 0.3 per cent while Hong Kong's Hang Seng climbed by 0.7 per cent and Japan's Nikkei added 0.8 per cent. (ANI)

TRENDING

NASA detects asteroid bigger than Qutub Minar, Big Ben to fly past Earth on June 24

Israeli mask maker Sonovia expects 99% coronavirus success after lab test

Will Sherlock Holmes 3 filmmakers replace Paul Anderson with Michael Fassbender?

Now You See Me 3: Benedict Cumberbatch, Eric W Singer, Isla Fisher’s roles defined

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Videos

Latest News

China gets a taste of its own medicine as world opts for boycott of Chinese products

China has over the years been using foreign companies on its land as a diplomatic tool to put pressure on or punish other countries. However, this year the world has begun serving Beijing a taste of its own medicine. In India, the outrage o...

Rugby-US-bound Robshaw expects more English players to head overseas

The financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic could prompt more players to leave English rugby behind and seek contracts in less physically demanding leagues overseas, former England captain Chris Robshaw has said. The 34-year-old is set to...

US designates four more Chinese official media outlets as 'foreign missions'

The US has designated four more top state-run Chinese media houses as foreign missions, terming them as propaganda outlets controlled by the ruling Communist Party of China, a move that could further escalate tensions between the two countr...

U.S. plans to slap tariffs on aluminum imports from Canada - Bloomberg News

The United States is planning to re-impose tariffs on aluminum imports from Canada, Bloomberg reported httpswww.bloomberg.comnewsarticles2020-06-23u-s-set-to-announce-aluminum-tariffs-on-canada-by-end-of-weeksrefC6LRZopg late on Monday, ci...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020