Left Menu
Development News Edition

Euro zone yields rise as business surveys show recession easing

Euro zone bond yields rose as business surveys from France and Germany suggested the continent's two largest economies are recovering from the depths of the COVID-19 crisis as they come out of lockdown. Euro zone purchasing managers' indices for the month of June are expected to show a further contraction in manufacturing and services across the single currency bloc.

Reuters | Updated: 23-06-2020 13:33 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 13:33 IST
Euro zone yields rise as business surveys show recession easing

Euro zone bond yields rose as business surveys from France and Germany suggested the continent's two largest economies are recovering from the depths of the COVID-19 crisis as they come out of lockdown.

Euro zone purchasing managers' indices for the month of June are expected to show a further contraction in manufacturing and services across the single currency bloc. But the fall is slated to be far less dramatic than the same readings a month ago. A Reuters poll of analysts shows expectations are for euro zone manufacturing and services PMIs -- due at 0900 GMT -- to print between 40-45, where 50 is the line that separates expansion from contraction.

Last month those readings all came in the 30s. "For now as lockdowns are eased, the very strong influence that has on the data in PMIs I think feeds into the risk on mood," said Richard McGuire, head of rates strategy at Rabobank.

"The market only have eyes for the V-shaped recovery and the PMIs feed into that," he said. The corresponding French and German surveys already showed a business recession easing in the bloc's two largest economies.

Safe haven German 10-year bond yields rose 2 basis points on this news to -0.45% and moved further away from a near one-month high hit overnight. Other high-grade euro zone bond yields were also higher on the day.,

German yields had dropped to their lowest level since May 26 overnight at -0.492%, tracking U.S. Treasury yields lower, on renewed concerns about trade relations between the United States and China. White House trade adviser Peter Navarro said on Monday the trade deal with China is "over", linking the breakdown in part to Washington's anger over Beijing not sounding the alarm earlier about the coronavirus outbreak.

Business surveys for the UK and the United States are also due out later in the day. In terms of new supply, Germany is set to sell 5 billion euros of two-year "Schatz" bonds while the Netherlands will reopen debt maturing in January 2040 to raise 1.5 billion euros.

TRENDING

NASA detects asteroid bigger than Qutub Minar, Big Ben to fly past Earth on June 24

UTI AMC gets Sebi's go ahead to launch IPO 

Israeli mask maker Sonovia expects 99% coronavirus success after lab test

Adani Power board okays delisting from stock exchanges, to buy 96.53 cr shares for Rs 3,264 cr.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

China says reports about 40 casualties on the Chinese side during face-off with Indian Army is "fake news."

China says reports about 40 casualties on the Chinese side during face-off with Indian Army is fake news. ...

Govt, RBI's prompt policy measures helped reinvigorate economy with minimal damage: FinMin

The Finance Ministry on Tuesday cited green shoots of recovery in agriculture, manufacturing and services sectors, and said the prompt policy measures taken by the government and RBI have helped reinvigorate the economy with minimal damage....

FOREX-Euro briefly above $1.13 after French PMI data, US-China trade deal back in focus

The euro and other currencies were higher on Tuesday after White House trade adviser Peter Navarro said his comments that the trade deal with China was over were taken out of context. The common currency got a boost by French business activ...

Reading motivational books helped Sreejesh keep mental balance during lockdown

Back home after nearly three months of confinement because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Indian hockey team goalkeeper P R Sreejesh says he fought against his mental demons during the lockdown phase by reading a lot of motivational literature. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020