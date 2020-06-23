Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sterling edges towards $1.25 ahead of UK PMI data

The pound rose versus the dollar but was little changed against the euro in early London trading on Tuesday, ahead of UK PMI data for June and the expected announcement of further lockdown easing measures.

Reuters | Updated: 23-06-2020 13:35 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 13:35 IST
Sterling edges towards $1.25 ahead of UK PMI data

The pound rose versus the dollar but was little changed against the euro in early London trading on Tuesday, ahead of UK PMI data for June and the expected announcement of further lockdown easing measures. The IHS Markit Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) hit a record low in April, and a large majority of companies reported that activity continued to fall in May, albeit on a less widespread basis than just after the lockdown began.

The June data is expected to show less of a decline than May but remain below 50, indicating contraction, according to a Reuters poll. ING strategists, in a note to clients, wrote that the data, which is due at 0830 GMT, should show a gradual recovery after the coronavirus-induced slump.

"Given the volatility in PMI numbers, we don't rule out an upside surprise, but this is unlikely to have a long-lasting effect on the pound," they wrote. The pound was up 0.2% versus the dollar at 0750 GMT, at $1.491, having gained in early London trading as the dollar index fell .

Versus the euro, the pound was down around 0.2% at 90.435 pence. Growth in grocery sales in Britain accelerated to 18.9% in the four weeks to June 14, driven by the popularity of online and convenience stores during the coronavirus lockdown.

Britain has been incrementally reopening its shuttered economy as the number of COVID-19 deaths and cases declines, having been one of the worst-hit countries during the pandemic. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to say on Tuesday that cinemas, museums and galleries in England can reopen from July 4.

"The main GBP driver remains the outlook for UK-EU trade negotiations and we expect the lack of certainty and clarity to continue to weigh on GBP this summer," ING strategists said. Four years ago today Britain voted to leave the European Union. Having left the bloc at the end of January this year, Britain and the EU now have until the end of 2020 to agree a new trading relationship.

Negotiations have made little progress so far. The EU said last week that it is committed to reaching an agreement with Britain - but not at any cost. The EU could soften demands in trade talks that Britain follow its state aid rules, diplomats and officials have said.

TRENDING

NASA detects asteroid bigger than Qutub Minar, Big Ben to fly past Earth on June 24

Israeli mask maker Sonovia expects 99% coronavirus success after lab test

Will Sherlock Holmes 3 filmmakers replace Paul Anderson with Michael Fassbender?

Mirzapur Season 2: Cast, production updates revealed, what can happen next

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Videos

Latest News

Why How to Train Your Dragon 4 seems tough to be renewed, Will creators work on it?

If you want to know the truth, it is fans are praying for the renewal of How to Train Your Dragon 4. The franchise lovers are highly concerned about the fourth movie, the credit for which goes to the massive success of How to Train Your Dra...

UN warns violators of CAR peace deal may face sanctions

The UN Security Council warned Monday that armed groups violating a 2019 peace agreement in the Central African Republic could face international sanctions, and it urged all signatories to stick to their commitments and respond to cease-fir...

China says it has agreed with India to take steps to ease border tensions

Chinas foreign ministry said on Tuesday that China and India have agreed to take measures to ease tensions along a disputed stretch of their border, where a clash last week left 20 Indian soldiers dead.Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zha...

European shares climb on trade relief, PMIs in focus

European shares inched higher on Tuesday on relief that the U.S.-China Phase One trade deal was fully intact, while investors awaited the latest batch of business activity data to gauge the pace of recovery from the coronavirus crisis. The ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020