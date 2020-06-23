Dunzo Partners With LeadSquared to Create a Seamless, Merchant-First Product

BANGALORE, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With the raging debate of e-commerce taking over small retailers, Dunzo, a leading hyperlocal logistics company provides an alternative platform for offline and small businesses, enabling them with e-commerce logistics, inventory management, and demand prediction, to compete in an increasingly digital marketplace. Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Bangalore, Dunzo connects businesses across the entire supply chain and empowers them with everything they need to grow. Employing LeadSquared's superior technology and onboarding software, Dunzo aims to bring greater efficiency in their process of onboarding new retailers on the platform and empower them with a wider reach and local delivery services. LeadSquared will deliver an effective operational procedure to help Dunzo onboard more vendors, keep them engaged, and build a profitable vendor community. The onboarding process involves identification of the right stores, verification, and finally cataloging the product before listing them on the Dunzo app. These stores are then made visible to the consumers through the app, who can place orders which are fulfilled by Dunzo delivery partners.

This model is currently active in Bangalore and has proven to be very successful with over 500 stores on board. Dunzo expects its partners to make the majority of its sales directly through its online channel. "We are very proud to be associated with Dunzo, a made in India, for-India startup that's helping the small retail owners compete with large e-commerce giants," says Nilesh Patel, Co-founder & CEO, LeadSquared. "With the number of aggregator platforms on the rise, we saw a need to streamline vendor onboarding which is typically a multi-step, long-haul process and can take several days or even weeks. Our goal has been to bring this down to a single day or just a few hours and eventually help Dunzo achieve its vision of democratizing retail with faster execution. Overall, this collaboration has been a great success story for us." "As a merchant-first platform, we believe that small business owners are the lifeline of our cities. Now more than ever, we need to collectively energize the merchant community and empower them with the tools they need to grow their businesses sustainably. With LeadSquared as our partner, we will significantly improve the merchant experience and deliver on our promise of expanding economic opportunities to an underserved part of the supply chain," said, Kabeer Biswas, CEO & Co-Founder, Dunzo.

LeadSquared's onboarding platform helps organizations onboard partners, merchants or vendors at scale. Not just Dunzo, but several other online marketplaces have increased their team's efficiency manifolds using LeadSquared. The typical onboarding process for each Dunzo partner store previously took days as it involved multiple steps including capturing details of the store, verification, negotiation, cataloging and more. With LeadSquared, Dunzo has managed to shorten this cycle while improving team collaboration and efforts. The key has been a streamlined process and an efficient team, allowing them to undertake vendor onboarding at scale. Dunzo is currently present in the top 8 cities of India and plans to implement and extend this partner model further in the coming few months.

About LeadSquared Founded by Nilesh Patel, Prashant Singh, and Sudhakar Gorti in 2011, LeadSquared is a high velocity sales execution, field force automation and marketing automation platform used and loved by 1,000+ organizations across the globe. It has been helping businesses of all sizes transform their sales processes though intelligent automation, activity tracking, and a simple mobile CRM that manages the complete field sales operations efficiently. B2C companies with high-volume sales have found the best fitment including consumer services (marketplaces), education, finance, real estate, and healthcare. About Dunzo Founded by Kabeer Biswas, Mukund Jha, Dalvir Suri, and Ankur Aggarwal in 2015, Dunzo is a hyperlocal e-commerce company that connects merchants, partners, and users to facilitate transactions across courier, commerce, and commute. Its services include the delivery of packages, groceries, food, medicines, pet supplies and more. Dunzo is present in the top 8 cities in India, including Bangalore, Mumbai, Delhi, Gurgaon, Chennai, Hyderabad, Jaipur, and Pune. Headquartered in Bangalore, Dunzo is backed by Google, Blume Ventures, Aspada Investments, Lightbox Ventures, STIC Ventures, Alteria, and 3L Capital.