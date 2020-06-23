Left Menu
DPIIT to hold meeting with ecommerce firms on Wednesday

Representatives of e-commerce companies including Amazon, Flipkart, Snapdeal, Nykaa, Pepperfry and ebay will attend the meeting, which will be held through video conferencing, they said. Domestic trader's body Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has urged Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal to make it mandatory for every e-commerce portal to mention 'country of origin' on each product sold at their platforms, so that buyers can make an informed decision.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-06-2020 17:04 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 17:04 IST
The DPIIT has called a meeting of ecommerce companies on Wednesday amid domestic traders' demand to make it mandatory to mention 'country of origin' on each product sold at their platforms, according to sources. Representatives of e-commerce companies including Amazon, Flipkart, Snapdeal, Nykaa, Pepperfry and ebay will attend the meeting, which will be held through video conferencing, they said.

Domestic trader's body Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has urged Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal to make it mandatory for every e-commerce portal to mention 'country of origin' on each product sold at their platforms, so that buyers can make an informed decision.  One of the sources said the issue is likely to figure in the meeting. CAIT Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal claimed that most of the e-commerce platforms are selling Chinese goods and consumer are not well aware of this fact.

The confederation has launched a campaign to boycott Chinese goods in the wake of increasing border tensions between India and China. The matter also assumes significance as the government procurement portal GeM on Tuesday made it mandatory for sellers to mention 'country of origin' on products they wish to sell through the platform, and also indicate the percentage of local content in products, with a view to promote Make in India.

Hailing this decision of GeM, Khandelwal said that the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) should also asked the ecommerce companies for the same and should not give more than 15 days time to comply with this..

