Left Menu
Development News Edition

Talcher Fertilisers Ltd briefs about status of progress to Sadananda Gowda

During the meeting Shri S.N. Yadav, MD briefed about the status of progress of the project and various challenges being faced during the execution of the project due to COVID-19 crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-06-2020 18:11 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 18:11 IST
Talcher Fertilisers Ltd briefs about status of progress to Sadananda Gowda
Talcher Fertilisers Limited is bringing up urea unit of 12.7 Lakh MT per annum capacity at Talcher, Odisha. It is a Joint Venture Company (JVC) promoted by GAIL, CIL, RCF and FCIL. Image Credit: Twitter(@DVSadanandGowda)

Minister of Chemicals and Fertilisers Shri DV Sadananda Gowda took stock of the progress of Talcher Fertilisers Limited (TFL).

During a meeting with Shri S.N. Yadav, MD and Shri S. Gawade, Director(operations) of Talcher Fertilisers Ltd.

Talcher Fertilisers Limited is bringing up urea unit of 12.7 Lakh MT per annum capacity at Talcher, Odisha. It is a Joint Venture Company (JVC) promoted by GAIL, CIL, RCF and FCIL. When completed it will be first of its kind in India to employ coal gasification technology for production of urea. The estimated cost of the project is around INR 13,270 crore. The successful completion of the project will reduce India's dependency on imported urea, and is expected to create hundreds of direct and indirect employments.

During the meeting Shri S.N. Yadav, MD briefed about the status of progress of the project and various challenges being faced during the execution of the project due to COVID-19 crisis. He said that work has started since May and has gathered pace. However, due to issues such as travel restrictions and shortage of labourers the project has got delayed by about six months as of today. He assured that the project will be commissioned at the stipulated deadline.

Minister said that the COVID situation may have delayed the execution of the project at present, we must, however, be prepared to compensate current delay by faster execution in future so that the project is commissioned by deadline i.e., September 2023. When commissioned TFL along with other four revival projects at Ramagundam, Gorakhpur, Barauni and Sindri will be able to realise the vision of Prime Minister to achieve self-sufficiency in urea production.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

NASA detects asteroid bigger than Qutub Minar, Big Ben to fly past Earth on June 24

UTI AMC gets Sebi's go ahead to launch IPO 

Israeli mask maker Sonovia expects 99% coronavirus success after lab test

Adani Power board okays delisting from stock exchanges, to buy 96.53 cr shares for Rs 3,264 cr.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Prosecutors in Munich say former Wirecard CEO to be released on bail

Prosecutors in Munich said on Tuesday that former Wirecard CEO Markus Braun would be released as soon as he has posted 5 million euros 5.66 million in bail. Braun had been arrested on suspicion of falsifying accounts, after the German payme...

Paine fears Boxing Day Test against India could be moved out of MCG

Australia Test captain Tim Paine fears the Boxing Day Test against India could be moved out of the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground in the wake of rising cases of coronavirus in Victoria. With the case load rising in Victoria, Cricket Austr...

Russia rules out mediating between India and China

Russia on Tuesday ruled out mediating between India and China following the violent clashes in the Galwan Valley, saying the two nations do not need any kind of assistance to resolve their disputes. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrovs r...

AYUSH says advertisement of Patanjali's alleged drugs regulated under Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954.

AYUSH says advertisement of Patanjalis alleged drugs regulated under Drugs and Magic Remedies Objectionable Advertisements Act, 1954....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020