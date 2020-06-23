Talcher Fertilisers Ltd briefs about status of progress to Sadananda Gowda

Minister of Chemicals and Fertilisers Shri DV Sadananda Gowda took stock of the progress of Talcher Fertilisers Limited (TFL).

During a meeting with Shri S.N. Yadav, MD and Shri S. Gawade, Director(operations) of Talcher Fertilisers Ltd.

Talcher Fertilisers Limited is bringing up urea unit of 12.7 Lakh MT per annum capacity at Talcher, Odisha. It is a Joint Venture Company (JVC) promoted by GAIL, CIL, RCF and FCIL. When completed it will be first of its kind in India to employ coal gasification technology for production of urea. The estimated cost of the project is around INR 13,270 crore. The successful completion of the project will reduce India's dependency on imported urea, and is expected to create hundreds of direct and indirect employments.

During the meeting Shri S.N. Yadav, MD briefed about the status of progress of the project and various challenges being faced during the execution of the project due to COVID-19 crisis. He said that work has started since May and has gathered pace. However, due to issues such as travel restrictions and shortage of labourers the project has got delayed by about six months as of today. He assured that the project will be commissioned at the stipulated deadline.

Minister said that the COVID situation may have delayed the execution of the project at present, we must, however, be prepared to compensate current delay by faster execution in future so that the project is commissioned by deadline i.e., September 2023. When commissioned TFL along with other four revival projects at Ramagundam, Gorakhpur, Barauni and Sindri will be able to realise the vision of Prime Minister to achieve self-sufficiency in urea production.

(With Inputs from PIB)