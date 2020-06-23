Left Menu
The deployment was completed remotely, while under a lockdown, leveraging TCS' Secure Borderless Workspaces (SBWS) model, a statement said. APSEZ operates 11 ports and terminals that represent 24 per cent of India's port capacity. As part of the company's growth and transformation journey, it chose TCS to deploy the DynaPORT solution at the Mundra terminal, a multipurpose port that serves as a major economic gateway.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-06-2020 18:13 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 18:13 IST
TCS deploys digital solution remotely to help Adani Ports transform Mundra operations

IT services major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Tuesday said it has deployed its terminal operating system 'TCS DynaPORT' at the Mundra CT4 terminal for Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ), India's largest private port operator and end-to-end logistics provider. The deployment was completed remotely, while under a lockdown, leveraging TCS' Secure Borderless Workspaces (SBWS) model, a statement said.

APSEZ operates 11 ports and terminals that represent 24 per cent of India's port capacity. As part of the company's growth and transformation journey, it chose TCS to deploy the DynaPORT solution at the Mundra terminal, a multipurpose port that serves as a major economic gateway. DynaPORT, which currently powers more than 80 terminals globally, is a one-stop solution for order-to-invoice processes and supports multi-modal (vessel, rail, truck and barge) and multipurpose (container, break-bulk, liquid bulk, dry bulk and ro-ro) requirements by leveraging digital platforms to address key challenges.

"The abnormal becomes normal. With the announcement of 75 per cent work from home by TCS, it gave us the inspiration, and the site team was also up to the mark to take it forward. As I have said, I will continue my belief in TCS to deliver against all odds, and your product is proving it," Capt Unmesh Abhyankar, joint president, CEO Office, APSEZ, said. With DynaPORT, APSEZ can expect to reduce its total cost of ownership, improve terminal performance, accelerate business transformation and ensure resource optimisation, the statement said.

"As a growth and transformation partner, we are committed to bringing together the very best of TCS to help our customers meet their business objectives even in uncertain times. This implementation is a testament to the effectiveness of the Secure Borderless Workspaces model, and to our customer-centricity," Sridharan Narayanan, global head (ports and cargo, travel, transportation and hospitality unit) at TCS, said..

