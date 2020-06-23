Left Menu
Development News Edition

Integrated approach to transportation, agri-diversification needed to boost economy: Gadkari

The road transport, highways and MSME minister also urged industry to look at public-private partnership (PPP) for various projects, be it transport-related or agriculture, for sustainable development of far-flung rural and tribal areas. Addressing a webinar on 'India Roadmap on Low Carbon and Sustainable Mobility' conducted by industry body Ficci, Gadkari said, "We need to think about an integrated approach towards transportation system.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-06-2020 19:39 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 19:39 IST
Integrated approach to transportation, agri-diversification needed to boost economy: Gadkari

Integrated approach to transportation system, diversification of agriculture into energy and power, and development of industrial clusters outside metro cities are the need of the hour to boost the Indian economy, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday said. The road transport, highways and MSME minister also urged industry to look at public-private partnership (PPP) for various projects, be it transport-related or agriculture, for sustainable development of far-flung rural and tribal areas.

Addressing a webinar on 'India Roadmap on Low Carbon and Sustainable Mobility' conducted by industry body Ficci, Gadkari said, "We need to think about an integrated approach towards transportation system. We need to support all kinds of transportation whether road, water, rail or air for developing an indigenous, sustainable and economically viable transportation system." He said that during the current coronavirus-induced economic crisis, there is a need for projects on PPP to boost the economy and urged industry players to come forward in this direction, be it a bus port or godowns or industrial facilities. At the same time, he said that given the overpopulation of metropolises, it is time to focus on development of rural and tribal areas and shifting or setting up industrial clusters there to generate employment and decongest cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru and Pune.

"COVID-19 has posed economic crisis and challenges... We need to convert this into opportunity... We need to think about an integrated approach for upliftment of urban and rural population including 115 aspirant districts," the minister said. He said the priority of the government is to develop indigenous, low-carbon, sustainable, economically viable, pollution-free and cost-effective transportation system, which also provides comfort to the poor people of the country.

He said the government will play the role of a facilitator and support the private sector in its initiatives for developing sustainable transportation system. Industry should consider various aspects of sustainable transportation system which comprises low-carbon fuels, electric vehicles, water transportation, conversion of diesel vehicles to LNG and CNG, use of ethanol, methanol and hydrogen fuels for vehicles. He added that industry should then reach out to concerned state governments and ministries and suggest changes in the policies for developing implementable and economically viable projects.

The minister said industry should look at public-private partnerships and adopt an integrated approach for developing new models of transportation. "There is a need to decongest metro cities and...to create industrial clusters and smart cities," he said adding that while the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is acquiring land along highways, there is enough scope of setting up industrial clusters.

Giving example of Delhi, the minister said, "For its decongestion, we should not allow any type of godowns, particularly in city areas, whether for hardware, food, grocery or other things and look at building these outside." Also, the minister stressed the need to diversify agriculture into power and energy and added that the ethanol economy has potential to reach Rs 1 lakh crore. Ethanol can easily be made from rice, wheat, sugar and other foodgrains and it is right time for diversification given the surplus production, he said.

He urged automobile manufacturers to come out with flex-engine vehicles on the pattern of developed nations and also focus on CNG and LNG vehicles. At the same time, he said telecommunication infrastructure like towers should be shifted to CNG and LNG from diesel to check pollution.

"There is a need to promote electric vehicles also," he said. The minister also launched a report, titled 'India Roadmap on Low Carbon and Sustainable Mobility (Decarbonisation of Indian Transport Sector)', developed by FICCI and supported by knowledge partners, WWF-India, PPMC (Paris Process on Mobility and Climate), and Shakti Sustainable Energy Foundation.

TRENDING

NASA detects asteroid bigger than Qutub Minar, Big Ben to fly past Earth on June 24

UTI AMC gets Sebi's go ahead to launch IPO 

Israeli mask maker Sonovia expects 99% coronavirus success after lab test

Adani Power board okays delisting from stock exchanges, to buy 96.53 cr shares for Rs 3,264 cr.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

America's demand for talks is a lie, says Iran president

Americas demand for talks with Iran is a lie, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Tuesday, in comments broadcast live on state TV.They say we are ready to negotiate. Theyre saying something strange. What does were ready to negotiate me...

ITBP to operate 10,000-bedded COVID centre at Delhi's Radha Swami Beas: Shah tells Kejriwal

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said that the Ministry of Home Affairs MHA has assigned work of operating 10,000-bed COVID Care Centre at Radha Swami Beas in Delhi to the Indo-Tibetan Border Police ITBP. Dear Kejriwal ji, it has al...

Pandemic? Recession? In Polish vote, gay rights in focus again

Sixty-year-old Marzenna Latawiec is determined to brave the risk of coronavirus and vote in Polands presidential election on Sunday, but its not the pandemic or the countrys first economic recession in three decades that is firing her up.Th...

Soccer-French midfielder Schneiderlin leaves Everton to join Nice

Midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin has completed a permanent transfer to Ligue 1 side Nice from Everton for an undisclosed fee, the clubs announced on Tuesday. Schneiderlin, 30, joined Everton from Manchester United in January 2017 but struggle...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020