Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sanofi clinches $2 bln vaccines deal with Translate Bio

French drugmaker Sanofi has agreed a potential $2 billion vaccines deal with Translate Bio, expanding their collaboration in development of an inoculation against COVID-19 and sending the U.S. biotech company's shares soaring.Shares in Sanofi were flat at 93 euros. The deal will give Sanofi about 7.2% of Translate Bio and exclusive worldwide rights to develop, manufacture and sell infectious disease vaccines using the U.S. company's technology.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 23-06-2020 21:11 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 21:02 IST
Sanofi clinches $2 bln vaccines deal with Translate Bio
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@sanofi )

French drugmaker Sanofi has agreed a potential $2 billion vaccines deal with Translate Bio, expanding their collaboration in development of an inoculation against COVID-19 and sending the U.S. biotech company's shares soaring. The deal strengthens Sanofi's credentials in a market engaged in a frantic race to find a safe and effective vaccine against the coronavirus disease that has killed more than 472,000 worldwide.

The companies said they would expand their partnership to develop a wide range of mRNA vaccines. The mRNA (messenger ribonucleic acid) technology, an area of Translate Bio expertise, instructs human cells to make specific proteins that produce an immune response to a disease. Translate Bio's Nasdaq-listed shares jumped 66% on the news before receding slightly to stand at $22.91 at 1509 GMT, up 41% on the day and 190% this year. Shares in Sanofi were flat at 93 euros.

The deal will give Sanofi about 7.2% of Translate Bio and exclusive worldwide rights to develop, manufacture and sell infectious disease vaccines using the U.S. company's technology. It also provides further validation of the mRNA approach for potential vaccines and treatments, which is also being pursued by biotech groups including BioNTech, Moderna and unlisted Curevac.

For a FACTBOX on the race for a coronavirus vaccine, click VACCINE CANDIDATES

Sanofi expects its mRNA COVID-19 vaccine candidate to enter clinical trials by the end of the year and, if successful, gain regulatory approval in the second half of 2021. In a statement sent before a virtual research and development event taking on Tuesday, Sanofi said it would be able to supply annual capacity of between 90 million and 360 million doses.

"We are at pre-clinical trials. What we do not know at this point is what the dose for the vaccine will be," Translate Bio Chief Executive Ronald Renaud told Reuters. "We will test a range of doses, and whatever gives us the best immunogenicity and neutralizing data, combined with best safety, will be the dose we take forward."

Sanofi is also working on another COVID-19 vaccine with Britain's GlaxoSmithKline, targeting approval in the first half of next year. Translate Bio will receive a $425 million upfront payment from Sanofi, comprising $300 million in cash and a common stock investment of $125 million through a private placement at $25.59 per share - a 57.6% premium to Monday's closing price of $16.24.

The U.S. biotech specialist will also be eligible for further potential milestone and other payments of up to $1.9 billion, the companies said. The deal makes Sanofi its fourth-largest shareholder, Refinitiv data shows.

Sanofi last month sold most of its 20.6% stake in U.S. partner Regeneron for more than $11 billion and said it would use the money for innovation and general growth, with financial sources telling Reuters they expected the group to engage in a series of smaller deals rather than a large acquisition.

TRENDING

NASA detects asteroid bigger than Qutub Minar, Big Ben to fly past Earth on June 24

UTI AMC gets Sebi's go ahead to launch IPO 

Israeli mask maker Sonovia expects 99% coronavirus success after lab test

Adani Power board okays delisting from stock exchanges, to buy 96.53 cr shares for Rs 3,264 cr.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Body of 4-year-old found in Delhi's Kirti Nagar; death due to snake bite suspected

The body of a four-year-old boy was found inside a car parked near his house in west Delhis Kirti Nagar area on Tuesday morning, police said, suspecting snake bite as the cause of death. The deceased boy was identified as Ankush, a resident...

China terms reports of 40 PLA troops killed in Galwan clash as 'false information'

China on Tuesday broke its silence over its casualties in the June 15 clash between Indian and Chinese troops while terming as sure false information reports that more than 40 Chinese soldiers were killed in the face-off in eastern Ladakh. ...

Asian Paints Q4 net profit down 1.2 pc to Rs 480.25 cr

Asian Paints on Tuesday reported a 1.18 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 480.25 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2020, impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic-induced lockdown. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 48...

COVID-19: 14-day total lockdown in 11 municipal areas of Guwahati from Tuesday

The Assam government on Tuesday imposed a 14-day total lockdown in 11 municipal ward areas of Guwahati with effect from 9 pm as there is a large-scale spread of coronavirus infection among people of certain parts of the city. The lockdow...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020