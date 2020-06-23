Left Menu
Development News Edition

Asian Paints Q4 net profit down 1.2 pc to Rs 480.25 cr

Even with the loss of sales, the decorative business segment in a tough year has registered double-digit volume growth for the year and strong profit numbers," the company said. Total expenses fell 7.35 per cent to Rs 3,996.13 crore in the quarter under review as compared with Rs 4,313.25 crore a year ago.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-06-2020 21:25 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 21:25 IST
Asian Paints Q4 net profit down 1.2 pc to Rs 480.25 cr

Asian Paints on Tuesday reported a 1.18 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 480.25 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2020, impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic-induced lockdown. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 485.99 crore during January-March quarter of the previous fiscal, Asian Paints said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations dipped 7.13 per cent to Rs 4,635.59 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 4,991.50 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal. "Loss of sales due to the lockdown in March'20 impacted the decorative business segment in an otherwise strong quarter with double-digit volume growth in the first two months of the quarter. Even with the loss of sales, the decorative business segment in a tough year has registered double-digit volume growth for the year and strong profit numbers," the company said.

Total expenses fell 7.35 per cent to Rs 3,996.13 crore in the quarter under review as compared with Rs 4,313.25 crore a year ago. However, for fiscal year 2019-20, Asian Paints' net profit rose 25.64 per cent to Rs 2,774.19 crore as against Rs 2,208.04 crore in 2018-19.

Revenue from operations also increased 5 per cent to Rs 20,211.25 crore in 2019-20 from Rs 19,248.45 crore in 2018-19. In a separate filing, Asian Paints said its board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 1.50 per equity share for the financial year ended March 31, 2020.

Shares of Asian Paints Ltd on Tuesday closed 1.83 per cent higher at Rs 1,683.65 on the BSE..

TRENDING

NASA detects asteroid bigger than Qutub Minar, Big Ben to fly past Earth on June 24

UTI AMC gets Sebi's go ahead to launch IPO 

Israeli mask maker Sonovia expects 99% coronavirus success after lab test

Adani Power board okays delisting from stock exchanges, to buy 96.53 cr shares for Rs 3,264 cr.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Powerful earthquake shakes southern, central Mexico

A powerful earthquake centered near the resort of Huatulco in southern Mexico swayed buildings Tuesday in Mexico City and sent thousands into the streets. Seismic alarms sounded midmorning with enough warning for residents to exit buildings...

4 Afghan soldiers killed in car explosion in Kandahar

Kabul Afghanistan, June 23 SputnikANI Four Afghan soldiers were injured as a bomb explosion hit an Afghan national army vehicle in the countrys southern city of Kandahar, a source told Sputnik on Tuesday.The source also said the blast took ...

Help govt and pvt hospital, PSUs conduct antibody-based COVID tests: ICMR to authorities

The ICMR on Tuesday advised authorities to help all government and private hospitals, and public sector units, among others, to conduct antibody-based COVID-19 tests to allay concerns of healthcare workers and employees. Rapid antibody test...

BJP has lost political balance, its leaders balance of thought: Cong

The Congress on Tuesday hit back at the BJP for attacking Rahul Gandhi over his statements on the Ladakh standoff with China and alleged the ruling party has lost its political balance and its leaders their balance of thought. It is extreme...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020