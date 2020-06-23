Left Menu
Canada firmly believes its aluminum exports do not harm the U.S. market - official

Canada believes its aluminum exports do not harm the U.S. market and is underlining this point to American partners, an official said on Tuesday after Bloomberg reported Washington planned to reimpose tariffs. "We will always defend Canada's aluminum sector ... we firmly believe that our aluminum exports do not harm the U.S. market.

Canada believes its aluminum exports do not harm the U.S. market and is underlining this point to American partners, an official said on Tuesday after Bloomberg reported Washington planned to reimpose tariffs.

"We will always defend Canada's aluminum sector ... we firmly believe that our aluminum exports do not harm the U.S. market. We are emphasizing this in our ongoing conversations with our American partners," said Katherine Cuplinskas, a spokeswoman for Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland.

