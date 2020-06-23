Left Menu
IAMAI sets up founders' community to promote new-age Indian brands

With the help of 35 such brands, IAMAI has set up a committee that will be chaired by Aman Gupta, co-founder and CMO of boAt audio.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-06-2020 23:07 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 22:53 IST
Industry body IAMAI on Tuesday said it has set up a founders' community of direct-to-consumer Indian brands to promote new-age Indian brands across segments such as food, consumer durables, electronics, fashion and FMCG. The unifying features of these brands are that they are digital-first, innovative, competitive, and manufacture or produce in India, a statement said.

"The industry at present running with the 'founders' fuel', needs a collective identity to help it charter through complicated government policies and regulations; buy-in from stakeholders such as e-commerce platforms, logistics and payments industry; and also earn lasting customer trust," the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) said in statement. With the help of 35 such brands, IAMAI has set up a committee that will be chaired by Aman Gupta, co-founder and CMO of boAt audio. The committee is co-chaired by Manish Chowdhary, co-founder of WOW Skin Science. * * * * To The New clocks Rs 260 cr revenue in FY20, targets Rs 350 cr in FY21 Digital technology company To The New on Tuesday said it clocked 71.4 per cent growth in revenue at Rs 260 crore in financial year 2019-20 over last year.

The company, which has been registering more than 50 per cent year-on-year growth since 2017, said it aims to post revenue of Rs 350 crore in FY21. "The company even saw growth in the first quarter of 2020-21 when the entire economy is grappling to survive because of COVID-19 and has signed up around 20 new clients in the last three months, and two-thirds of them are engaged for cloud and related services," a statement said. With a team of over 1,400 people with deep expertise in cloud and data technologies, the company is set to continue its growth and achieve a revenue of Rs 350 crore in 2020-21, it added.

