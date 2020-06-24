PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 24

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

Overview Britain's Intu Properties Plc has appointed KPMG to plan for administration if debt agreement is not reached with its lenders ahead of a Friday deadline.

Britain's accounting watchdog Financial Reporting Council is poised to announce an investigation into the three auditors of collapsed investment business London Capital & Finance. Britain's oldest peer-to-peer lending platform Zopa has received a full banking licence from regulators.

British airline EasyJet Plc faces legal claim by over 10,000 customers after personal information of about nine million passengers were breached by a cyber attack. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)