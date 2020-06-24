Left Menu
Development News Edition

ZestMoney sees demand for ed-tech loans doubling during lockdown

India's first and largest AI-driven digital financing platform ZestMoney said on Wednesday it witnessed 100 per cent increase in educational technology loans on its platform over the past two months.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 24-06-2020 12:12 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 12:12 IST
ZestMoney sees demand for ed-tech loans doubling during lockdown
People are increasingly embracing professional courses to upskill and stay relevant in their careers.. Image Credit: ANI

India's first and largest AI-driven digital financing platform ZestMoney said on Wednesday it witnessed 100 per cent increase in educational technology loans on its platform over the past two months. While online learning has been gaining popularity even otherwise, the nationwide lockdown due to COVID-19 has accelerated the demand like never before, it said.

With more free time available, people are increasingly embracing professional courses to upskill and stay relevant in their careers -- especially at a time when the uncertain economic outlook has impacted jobs across sectors. ZestMoney said over 57 per cent of the applicants for upskilling programmes are from tier-3 markets like Wayanad, Vellore, Udaipur, Tawang and Uttarkashi. Besides, there has been 30 per cent increase in loans applied for by women compared to pre-COVID numbers.

Lizzie Chapman, Co-founder and CEO of ZestMoney said, affordability now being a critical factor when it comes to credit, the demand for EMI financing options is at an all-time high. "Even in these uncertain times, we have been able to cater to the demand with our early bets on artificial intelligence and data mining giving us a definite edge. Our specialised model has been able to predict consumer shift, making it a low-risk business for us," she said.

Chapman said courses in data science, machine learning, software engineering, management, business intelligence and visualisation emerged as popular options. Full-stack development and backend engineering were also highly sought after programmes on the platform. There has also been a massive boom in the K-12 segment. With kids having time at home and parents worried about supplementing school education, courses like robotics, coding and critical thinking have found many takers. (ANI)

TRENDING

Congo officials vow to tackle child labour at mines as virus threatens spike

PIA plane crashed due to human error, says preliminary probe report

Ethiopia launches coronavirus antibody testing to check infection rates and immunity

Science News Roundup: Rare 'ring of fire' solar eclipse on the longest day of the year; Frigid dwarf planet Pluto may have started out its life as a hothead and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Plea in NGT seeks closure of R-Power's Sasan UMPP for dumping industrial waste in Rihand reservoir

A plea seeking closure and cancellation of environmental clearance of Reliance Powers Sasan Ultra Mega Power Project, in Madhya Pradeshs Singrauli area, for deliberately throwing industrial waste in the Rihand reservoir has been filed in th...

Raj: With 7 new deaths, death toll due to COVID-19 rises to 372; total cases mount to 15,809

Rajasthan reported seven new deaths and 182 coronavirus cases on Wednesday, taking the death toll to 372 and the total number of infections in the state to 15,809, officials said. Out of seven deaths, three were reported in Bikaner and one ...

Iran is ready for talks if U.S. apologises over nuclear pact, says Rouhani

Iran would be open to talks with the United States if Washington apologises for exiting a 2015 nuclear deal and compensates Tehran, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday. U.S. President Donald Trump pulled out of the pact betwe...

Rain lashes parts of Delhi-NCR, more downpour expected tomorrow

Delhi and its adjoining regions such as Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, and Gurugram received rainfall on Wednesday. According to the India Meteorological Department IMD, the temperature in Delhi will range between 29 degrees Celsius and 36 de...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020