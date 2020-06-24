Left Menu
Development News Edition

PTC India Financial Services to disburse loans of Rs 485 crore for infra projects

PTC India Financial Services said on Wednesday that its board of directors has cleared a plan to disburse loans of Rs 485 crore to borrowers for solid waste management project, drinking water supply project and state-owned power transmission companies.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-06-2020 13:01 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 13:01 IST
PTC India Financial Services to disburse loans of Rs 485 crore for infra projects
The company offers financial products to infrastructure companies in the entire energy value chain. Image Credit: ANI

PTC India Financial Services said on Wednesday that its board of directors has cleared a plan to disburse loans of Rs 485 crore to borrowers for solid waste management project, drinking water supply project and state-owned power transmission companies. The decision was taken with an objective to establish PFS as a sustainable financing institution.

"PTC India Financial Service is continuously looking to diversify its portfolio by financing other clean and sustainable initiatives and expecting disbursement of Rs 425 crore from current clearance in a month," it said in a statement. The company recently sanctioned one of the sewage treatment projects under Namami Gange scheme and forayed into sustainable financing in the infrastructure domain.

PTC India Financial Services is a non-banking finance company promoted by PTC India Ltd. The company offers an array of financial products to infrastructure companies in the entire energy value chain and other infrastructure industries. It also provides fee-based services like loan syndication and underwriting.

(ANI)

TRENDING

Congo officials vow to tackle child labour at mines as virus threatens spike

Ethiopia launches coronavirus antibody testing to check infection rates and immunity

PIA plane crashed due to human error, says preliminary probe report

Science News Roundup: Rare 'ring of fire' solar eclipse on the longest day of the year; Frigid dwarf planet Pluto may have started out its life as a hothead and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Day after being declared COVID-19 positive, Hafeez tests negative

Former Pakistan captain Mohammed Hafeez has tested negative for COVID-19, a day after the PCB found him positive for the deadly virus ahead of the teams much-anticipated tour of England. Hafeez and Wahab Riaz were among the 10 Pakistan play...

55 new cases in Tokyo as Japan expands testing

Tokyo reported 55 new cases of the coronavirus on Wednesday, the largest number since early May, but officials say the jump does not mean an immediate return to business restrictions. An official at the Tokyo Metropolitan Governments Infect...

Three die, hundreds evacuated in Ukraine flooding

Torrential rains in Ukraine have killed three people, forced hundreds from their homes and cut off villages in western regions, authorities said on Wednesday. While many were trying to guard their property, about 800 people had been evacuat...

Kyrgyz leader misses Russian victory parade as aides contract COVID-19

Kyrgyz President Sooronbai Jeenbekov missed a World War Two victory parade in Russia on Wednesday after two people who accompanied him on the flight to Moscow tested positive for COVID-19 on arrival, his office said. The parade, marking the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020