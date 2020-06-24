Welspun One Logistics Parks looks for land parcels in big cities to set up warehouses

Welspun One Logistics Parks is looking for land parcels across major cities to expand business as it sees demand for warehousing and industrial space rising in post-Covid era, a top company official said. In December 2019, Welspun group promoters acquired a majority stake in One Industrial Space that was founded last year by Anshul Singhal. One Industrial Space was rebranded as Welspun One Logistics Parks.

In an interview with PTI, Singhal, the managing director of Welspun One Logistics Parks, said the company is soon planning to come up with first project in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). He did not disclose the size of the upcoming park and proposed investment.

"We are looking to acquire land in other major cities such as Delhi, Bengaluru, Pune and Kolkata, and even tier-II cities like Lucknow," he said when asked about future expansion plans. The company is currently evaluating the proposals from various landowners.

"We are looking at a minimum 30 acres and maximum around 100 acres of land parcels," Singhal said. After the outbreak of coronavirus disease, he said the landlords have become realistic and practical.

On the logistics and industrial space sector, Singhal said this segment has been least impacted because of lockdown compared with residential and commercial real estate. The outbreak of the disease and subsequent lockdown imposed on March 25 led to a shift in consumers buying behaviour and accelerated spending on e-commerce platforms, he added.

This augurs well for this sector as e-commerce players would need warehousing spaces to cater to this growing demand, Singhal said. For faster delivery of goods, these e-commerce companies would be needing warehouses in main cities as well, he added.

Singhal said the growth in warehousing demand and supply will remain muted during this calendar year but there could be 10 per cent rise next year compared with 2019 level. Investment firms would look positively at this asset class and significant inflow of funds could come into this sector, he said.

Savills India has revised downwards the projection for warehousing and logistics leasing during this year to 30 million sq ft from 40 million sq ft earlier. Fresh supply is now estimated at 12 million sq ft this year from 42 million sq ft projected earlier across top eight cities — Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai and Pune.

"Welspun One Logistics Parks is the exclusive development manager for a portfolio of ready land assets owned by the promoters in their personal capacity with an estimated value of USD 50 million and development potential of over 5 million square feet of grade-A industrial or warehousing space," the company had said in December last. This includes around 3 million square feet project in the MMR.

The Welspun Group has business interests in line pipes, home textiles, infrastructure, oil and gas, advanced textiles and floorings solutions..