Left Menu
Development News Edition

EdgeVerve Positioned as a 'Leader' in Process Discovery and Mining by NelsonHall

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 24-06-2020 15:45 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 15:45 IST
EdgeVerve Positioned as a 'Leader' in Process Discovery and Mining by NelsonHall

BENGALURU, India, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EdgeVerve Systems, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Infosys, was recently positioned as a Leader in the NelsonHall Vendor Evaluation And Assessment Tool (NEAT), 2020 in the Automation Focus market segment. NEAT's evaluation analyzed the performance of vendors offering process discovery and mining technology. The NEAT evaluated 15 vendors on both their 'ability to deliver immediate benefit' and their 'ability to meet client future requirements'. EdgeVerve Systems was rated as a leader for exhibiting both a high ability relative to their peers to deliver immediate benefit and a high capability relative to their peers to meet client future requirements.

NelsonHall's NEAT vendor evaluation highlighted EdgeVerve System's strength as – • Desktop observer for process discovery with/without user intervention • Identify automation opportunities powered by a proprietary algorithm • Automation Prioritization: expresses more information over a single automation score • Flexible (floating) licensing model • Partnership to provide end-to-end process view The report cites, "EdgeVerve's AssistEdge Discover, in the past 1.5 years, has taken strides to deliver value to its clients. The platform's RPA-related features are well developed, which is no surprise considering the company has a history in that space." AssistEdge Discover, EdgeVerve's process discovery offering empowers organizations with deep process insights, driving success, and impact across the organization in the areas of process transformation, automation strategy, operational productivity, audit and compliance. For a full copy of the report, please click here Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/847965/EdgeVerve_Infosys_Logo.jpg PWR PWR

TRENDING

Congo officials vow to tackle child labour at mines as virus threatens spike

Ethiopia launches coronavirus antibody testing to check infection rates and immunity

House of the Dragon Season 1 premieres in April 2022, latest updates on its development

PIA plane crashed due to human error, says preliminary probe report

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Sterling broadly flat against dollar and euro; Brexit weighs

The pound was little changed against the dollar and euro on Wednesday, having erased its recent gains against the dollar as risk appetite soured somewhat and dollar strength returned.Global market sentiment turned more cautious, with the sa...

Pilots in Pakistan air crash distracted by coronavirus worry, minister says

The pilots of a Pakistan airliner that crashed last month, killing 97, were distracted and preoccupied as they talked about the coronavirus pandemic while preparing for an initial failed landing bid, the countrys aviation minister said on W...

Thought had no scope after being bowled out for 183: Srikkanth on 83 WC final

Former India batsman Kris Srikkanth said they never thought they had any scope of winning the 1983 World Cup final after being bundled out for a meagre 183 but a pep-talk from skipper Kapil Dev spurred the side to victory. India had defeate...

Bala Devi joins initiative to raise funds for child labourers affected by COVID-19 pandemic

Trailblazing Indian woman footballer Bala Devi has joined a charity initiative to raise funds for child labourers who will be affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The 30-year-old striker has been roped in by the non-governmental organisation ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020