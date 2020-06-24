RSWM joins hands with Switzerland's HeiQ to offer anti-coronavirus fabric under Mayur brand

RSWM Ltd, the flagship firm of textiles major LNJ Bhilwara Group, on Wednesday said it has signed a strategic partnership with Switzerland's HeiQ to offer anti-coronavirus fabric under its Mayur brand. The company said it is launching anti-viral fabric range 'ViroSecure' through the partnership with HeiQ, which has provided its antiviral 'Viroblock' technology to formulate a protective coating on the fabric to offer 99.99 per cent protection against SARS-CoV-2 in just 30 minutes, RSWM Ltd said in a statement.

"HeiQ 'Viroblock' technology is among the first textile technologies in the world to have a proven effect against SARS-CoV-2 in the laboratory. Tests conducted by this Swiss textile innovator in association with the Peter Doherty Institute for Infection and Immunity in Melbourne, Australia, (Doherty Institute) highlighted that treated fabric demonstrated a rapid antiviral action against the SARS-CoV-2 virus strain," the company said. The ViroSecure fabric has been made by Mayur Suiting with HeiQ Viroblock technology and tested successfully by HeiQ's Switzerland laboratories, it added.

Commenting on the launch, Mayur Suiting and LNJ Denim CEO and Business Head Suketu Shah said, "As the world reels under COVID-19 impact, we as a company have the responsibility towards our consumers, and are committed to equipping them with the resources to adapt to this new normal." Towards this, he said, "We are pleased to launch the ViroSecure fabric range that offers anti-COVID-19 protection against the spread and transmission of the pathogen. Together with our partner HeiQ, we aim to become a reliable choice for consumers to bring in a seamless continuity to our lifestyle, enabling a secure and future-ready environment." There is a significant uptake in the demand for the anti-viral fabric technology, Shah said adding, "With this, we are targeting 20 per cent of the sales from the ViroSecure fabric in this fiscal." HeiQ Group CEO Carlo Centonze said, "HeiQ's Viroblock is a breakthrough innovation extending a special combination of advanced silver and vesicle technology. It is effective against the human coronavirus 229E and SARS-CoV-2, and lab tests have proven that it reduces 99.99 per cent of the virus in 30 minutes." He further said, "Testings conducted against the Sendai virus provide 99.2 per cent reduction of the virus in two minutes and 99.7 per cent in just five minutes." "As a leading homegrown textile company, we are pleased to partner with RSWM to extend our technology to millions of consumers in India and benefit the larger communities across the globe," he added. RSWM Ltd said ViroSecure will be available at multi-brand outlets across the country from July 20 and will be priced affordably without elaborating.