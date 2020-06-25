Left Menu
Shree Cement recognised among India's top 100 Best Places to Work and best in Cement & Building Materials for 2020

Shree Cement has been awarded among the Best Places to Work in Cement and Building Materials Sector across the country and among 100 Best Places to Work for across all sectors by Great Places To Work Institute®, India.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 25-06-2020 14:40 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 14:40 IST
H M Bangur, MD, Shree Cement. Image Credit: ANI

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India[, June 25 (ANI/NewsVoir): Shree Cement has been awarded among the Best Places to Work in Cement and Building Materials Sector across the country and among 100 Best Places to Work for across all sectors by Great Places To Work Institute®, India. Great Place to Work® is the most definitive 'Employer-of-Choice' recognition that organizations aspire to achieve. It is recognized world over by employees and employers alike and is considered the 'Gold Standard' in identifying and recognizing Great Workplace Cultures.

Every year, more than 10,000 organizations across 60 countries apply to for this recognition. This year for the India rankings, 1000 plus companies, from 21 plus industries representing the voice of 2.1 million plus employees participated, from which 100 best workplaces were selected.

The recognition is given based on level of pride in the organisation, credibility of the leadership and trust, respect, fairness and teamwork among employees. All companies which are recognised are therefore the defining benchmarks for employee happiness and engagement in their respective sectors and the country.

Shree Cement has been achieving the benchmark score year on year, we were awarded among the top five in Manufacturing Sector and among the top 100 in 2018 too. For the year 2020, we are among the Best in Cement and Building Materials and among the top 100 companies to work for, across sectors.

In view of the new normal the recognitions this year were given in a virtual conference conducted on Friday, 19 June, which was telecast on YouTube and could be viewed by employees across all participating organisations. The recognition indeed is a matter of pride for us and a testimony of the trust of our people, the industry and all our stakeholders.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ NewsVoir)

