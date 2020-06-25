Group Landmark becomes 1st dealership to launch online sales portal, receives 270+ cars bookings

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], June 25 (ANI/NewsVoir): Group Landmark, the brand popularly known for being India's largest multi-brand automotive retail group, has launched its online sales portal keeping the customer needs, demand, and trust at its core. The group has venturing into the online space in automotive sector is a calculated approach towards serving the best to the customers while staying true to their brand mission "You Drive Us".

"After the launch of our online portal, the dealership received bookings of over 270 cars in a very short amount of time. We could achieve this feat due to our continued focus on establishing a long-term customer relationship and maintaining a strong bond with them through the entire customer life cycle," said Group Landmark spokesperson. Group Landmark has the ability to serve its customers through an easy yet detailed process to purchase a car from the comfort of their homes through its Online Sales Portal.

Rising Need for Buying Cars Owing to the current challenging times where people have adapted themselves to reformed and socially distant ways of living, the need for digital platforms have seen a rise. Given the inclination of customers to purchase a car digitally, Group Landmark's Online Sales Portal witnessed a great success.

In fact, the reasons for purchasing a car have gone beyond wants or convenience, it has now become a need for safety. Due to the sense of security a car offers, it is safe to assume that many will go for a safer and secure option of cars for their families. How Group Landmark's Showroom Experience Reflects in Its Online Portal

Group Landmark turned its portal into a platform where the care and customer value still hold highest regards. The plethora of brands that the group offers allows customers to choose a car that suits their safety needs in these challenging times. With enormous options ranging from entry-level cars to luxury segment, the brand offers decision making options for each step of buyer's purchasing journey.

Group Landmark assists the buyers at every step of the way by providing all the information such as model specifications and colour variants on the portal. Equipped with secure payment gateway methods, the portal is easy to navigate through while giving you a peace of mind since you do not have to step out to buy safety for your family.

This has not just helped customers make the right decision but also built trust on the group for their strong concern about customer's security. With their associations with various global automobile brands such as Mercedes-Benz, Honda, Volkswagen, Jeep, Fiat, Renault, Nissan, and Datsun across 27 cities, Group Landmark is one of the largest automobile dealership chains in India.

In fact, Group Landmark has accustomed itself to the new normal and became the first dealer group to have organised virtual launches of the new entrants in the market. They recently launched the new Mercedes-Benz GLS and the new Renault Triber BS6 across all their social media platforms, which received phenomenal response.

Group Landmark has a large presence in the Insurance domain under the brand name Policy Boss and into Finance domain under the brand name RupeeBoss. The motto of the group is to build long-term sustainable relationships with their customers as well as their employees, who drive them to do better.

