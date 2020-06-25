Left Menu
Fulllife raises Rs 50 cr for biz expansion

The investment round also saw participation from Sixth Sense and Amansa Capital CEO Akash Prakash, who has come onboard as a new investor, the company said in a statement. The new funding will be the basis for expanding to new markets, including the USA and Europe as well as introducing new product lines, it added.

Updated: 25-06-2020 15:07 IST
Fulllife raises Rs 50 cr for biz expansion

Sports nutrition supplements maker Fullife, which sells products under the 'Fast&Up' brand, on Thursday said it has raised fresh funding of Rs 50 crore, from investors including ace stocks trader Rakesh Jhunjhunwala. The investment round also saw participation from Sixth Sense and Amansa Capital CEO Akash Prakash, who has come onboard as a new investor, the company said in a statement.

The new funding will be the basis for expanding to new markets, including the USA and Europe as well as introducing new product lines, it added. "This year, we are going to focus on increasing our product portfolio while catering to the required expanded capacity to cater to growing demand as well," Fullife Co-founder Varun Khanna said.

Fast&Up is adding a new range of plant-based protein and super greens products to their portfolio. With this, their range of nutrition products is targeted at a growing pan India market as well as new inroads in the USA and Europe, the company said. Sharing his thoughts on the investment, Prakash said "Fast&Up is undoubtedly getting it right with their focus on accessible high-quality nutrition products. Nutraceuticals is a sector which as-a-whole has immense scope and Fast&Up has an impressive track record of proven success via their unique business model, being run by a passionate young founding team." Aftering launching Fast&Up in India in 2015 and in Italy in 2018, Fullife said the brand will now go global with an aggressive outreach strategy. The company said it is sharpening focus and expanding its reach with a focus on health and immunity boosting; the brand projects to have a much deeper market penetration with current and new products being added to the suite.

