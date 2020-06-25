Left Menu
Development News Edition

'The money's gone': Wirecard collapses owing $4 billion

Wirecard collapsed on Thursday owing creditors almost $4 billion after disclosing a gaping hole in its books in Germany's worst accounting scandal. The implosion of the payments company came a week after auditor EY refused to sign off its 2019 accounts, forcing out Chief Executive Markus Braun and leading Wirecard to admit that $2.1 billion of its cash probably didn't exist.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 25-06-2020 17:16 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 16:55 IST
'The money's gone': Wirecard collapses owing $4 billion
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Wirecard collapsed on Thursday owing creditors almost $4 billion after disclosing a gaping hole in its books in Germany's worst accounting scandal.

The implosion of the payments company came a week after auditor EY refused to sign off its 2019 accounts, forcing out Chief Executive Markus Braun and leading Wirecard to admit that $2.1 billion of its cash probably didn't exist. Wirecard is the first member of Germany's prestigious DAX stock index to go bust, less than two years after it commanded a spot among the country's biggest 30 listed companies with a market valuation of $28 billion.

Its demise leaves creditors with scant hope of getting back the 3.5 billion ($3.9 billion) they are owed, a source close to the matter said. Of that amount, Wirecard has borrowed 1.75 billion from 15 banks and 500 million from bond investors. "The money's gone," said one banker. "We may recoup a few euros in a couple of years but will write off the loan now."

The collapse of Wirecard, once one of the hottest financial technology companies in Europe, dwarfs other German corporate failures. Drilling machines maker Flowtex inflicted losses of more than 2 billion euros in the 1990s while container firm P&R cost investors some 3 billion euros in 2018. Wirecard shares, which were suspended ahead of the announcement, crashed 80% when trading resumed. They have lost 97% since auditor EY questioned its accounts last Thursday.

EY has audited Wirecard's accounts for more than a decade.

BEATEN TO THE PUNCH

Wirecard said in a short statement that its new management had decided to apply for insolvency at a Munich court "due to impending insolvency and over-indebtedness". It said it was evaluating whether to file for insolvency for its subsidiaries. A second source close to talks with creditors said that although the company had a healthy core, about two-thirds of sales had been faked in its accounts.

"There is no way that they could repay their total debt of 3.5 billion euros with that core, notwithstanding all the legal challenges ahead of them," the source said on condition of anonymity. A third source said the banks were completely shocked that Wirecard had sought insolvency - beating creditors who were thinking of calling in their loans to the punch.

"We thought that Wirecard was a trustworthy company run by people who knew what they are doing," the person said, comparing the saga to the collapse of U.S. energy trader Enron. The ascent of Wirecard, which was founded in 1999 and is based in a Munich suburb, was dogged by allegations from whistleblowers, reporters, and speculators that its revenue and profits had been pumped up through fake transactions.

Braun fended off the critics for years before finally calling in outside auditor KPMG late last year to run an independent investigation. KPMG, which published its findings in April, was unable to verify 1 billion euros in cash balances, questioned Wirecard's acquisition accounting, and said it could not trace hundreds of millions in cash advances to merchants.

"Today is a complete vindication for those that exposed the fraud," said Fraser Perring, who bet on a fall in Wirecard's shares and co-authored a 2016 report that alleged fraud. The Munich prosecutor's office, which is already investigating Braun on suspicion of misrepresenting Wirecard's accounts and of market manipulation, said: "We will now look at all possible criminal offenses."

Braun has been freed on bail of 5 million euros and remains a suspect. Former chief operating officer Jan Marsalek is also under suspicion and believed to be in the Philippines, according to justice officials there. ($1 = 0.8903 euros)

TRENDING

West Bengal government announces extension of lockdown till July 31 to contain spread of COVID-19

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

Dakota Johnson prefers Jamie Dornan to Christian Grey, actress reveals why Fifty Shades worked

Health News Roundup: WHO warns of oxygen shortage with rising COVID cases; AstraZeneca eyes three-drug inhaler opportunity and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Brazil central bank cuts 2020 GDP forecast to -6.4%, warns of uncertain recovery

Brazils central bank on Thursday slashed its 2020 economic growth forecast to minus 6.4 from zero due to the COVID-19 crisis, and warned that uncertainty surrounding the pace of recovery in the second half of this year remains unusually hig...

Baijal reviews law and order, directs police to keep strict vigil at state borders

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Thursday reviewd law and order situation in the national capital and directed Delhi Police to increase their presence in crime prone areas and keep strict vigil at state borders. Taking to Twitter, L...

Examination Prep School Operator, AzuriteStyle Co. Newly Develops Cool Antibacterial Face Mask That Enables Nasal Breathing, Begins Overseas Sales on June 20

YOKOHAMA, Japan, June 24, 2020 Kyodo JBN,AsiaNet -- Examination prep school operator, AzuriteStyle Co., Ltd. has developed a cool antibacterial face mask that enables nasal breathing. Due to the coronavirus epidemic, students have been wea...

COMMODITY PRICES

METAL IN RS. PER KG INCLUSIVE OF GST COPPER CABEL SCRAP 430.00 COPPER HEAVY SCRAPS 425.00COPPER ARMATURE CREDIT 410.00COPPER SHEET CUTTING NACOPPER UTENSILS SCRAP 385.00BRASS SHEET CUTTING 310.00BRASS UTENSIL SCRAP...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020