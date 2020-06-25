NRAI partners with tech firm Releski to launch SOPs for member restaurants

Apex industry body National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) on Thursday said it has partnered with Bengaluru based skill-tech firm Releski to create a comprehensive set of standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the sector going forward. The association said that the restaurant industry has been severely impacted due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the resultant lockdown. Amongst the challenges that association foresees in building procedures and earning consumer confidence are issues such as social distancing, reducing touch points, receiving and handling of goods and general health sanctity of the employees, the NRAI said in a statement.

These SOPs cover all these issues and seek to provide the consumers with a feeling of safety in the restaurant, it added. The procedures include all safety guidelines issued thus far by bodies such as the WHO, Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), the NRAI said.

As training of employees will be a very critical factor in implementation of the guidelines, the association has partnered with Releski to create easy to understand and implement training modules, which are available at a very nominal price to the members, it added. "One thing is certain that hygiene and safety will be a key differentiator in the post-pandemic restaurant operations. With various agencies of the government releasing their own version of SOPs, we felt that it is important that NRAI releases its own set of comprehensive guidelines to its members which encompasses all the critical guidelines issued by everyone," NRAI President Anurag Katriar said.

NRAI's endeavor is to ensure that its restaurant members surface back quickly and this is only possible if, "we are able to win back the consumer confidence in quick time. This SOP, combined with the visual training aids, is an important tool in achieving this objective," he added. "We are super thrilled to partner with NRAI in standardizing the COVID-proof guidelines through our platform," Releski Founder Pravesh Pandey said..