Apollo Tyres commissions Andhra Pradesh greenfield facility, to invest Rs 3,800 crore in phase 1

Apollo Tyres commissioned its seventh manufacturing unit globally and the fifth in India with the first tyre rolling out on Thursday from the Andhra Pradesh greenfield facility in southern India. Located at Chinnapanduru village in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh, the facility is spread over 256 acres. The company will invest close to Rs 3,800 crore in the first phase of this greenfield facility.

While the capacity will be ramped up gradually in the next 12 to 18 months as the demand improves, the plant will have a capacity to produce 15,000 passenger car tyres and 3,000 truck-bus radials per day by 2022. With a modular layout, the capacity can be replicated with minimal engineering efforts and with economies on investments.

"This ultra-modern facility is a reflection of our growth aspirations and manufacturing capabilities, showcasing some of the best practices available across the globe in tyre manufacturing," said Chairman Onkar S Kanwar while participating virtually in the occasion. "The highly automated plant uses IT-driven systems and robotics, and employs young and skilled associates on the shopfloor, mostly hired locally. The plant mirrors the hopes and aspirations of the new self-reliant India," he added.

The manufacturing execution system (MES) integrated plant has been set up using 35,000 tonnes of steel and around 1.23 lakh cubic metre of concrete with 12 million man-hours of construction work. Currently, the built-up area of the facility is 2.16 lakh square metres and it employs around 850 people. (ANI)