Pakistan to intensify screening of outbound international passengers

Pakistan on Thursday said all outbound international passengers would be screened thoroughly for the coronavirus before they are allowed to board their flights. The announcement comes a day after the Emirates airline suspended passenger flights from Pakistan till July 3 after 30 Pakistanis the UAE national carrier flew to Hong Kong on June 22 tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Security Dr Moeed Yusuf said, “The new policy will be effective from Saturday (June 27) and all passengers will be screened in detail." Yusuf said the passengers leaving Pakistan would not be tested for the coronavirus but their temperatures and other symptoms would be checked. "If there is any suspicion, the health staff will question the (concerned) person and if they are suspected to have corona, they will not be allowed to travel," he said. After the coronavirus-forced travel ban, Pakistan opened airports for international flights on May 30. However, the Gwadar and Turbat airports have not started operations.