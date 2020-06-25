Left Menu
Development News Edition

EXCLUSIVE-Sanofi considers job cuts as CEO seeks to reduce costs - sources

Sanofi is considering cutting hundreds of jobs and will discuss potential steps with staff representatives over the coming days, four sources said on Thursday, the latest move by the French drugmaker's chief executive Paul Hudson to cut costs.The discussions come after Hudson announced in December plans to cut 2 billion euros ($2.24 billion) in costs by 2022.

Reuters | Updated: 25-06-2020 20:13 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 20:00 IST
EXCLUSIVE-Sanofi considers job cuts as CEO seeks to reduce costs - sources
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Sanofi is considering cutting hundreds of jobs and will discuss potential steps with staff representatives over the coming days, four sources said on Thursday, the latest move by the French drugmaker's chief executive Paul Hudson to cut costs. Management will meet staff representatives on Friday and Monday next week to outline a restructuring plan, four sources familiar with the matter told Reuters. They declined to be identified as the plan is still confidential.

Officials with Sanofi had no immediate comment. The reorganization could involve several European countries and possibly others outside the region, as well as all the divisions of Sanofi except the vaccines and rare diseases unit Genzyme, the sources said.

Two sources said around 1,000 jobs in France were at risk. The discussions come after Hudson announced in December plans to cut 2 billion euros ($2.24 billion) in costs by 2022. He joined the company in September.

"The COVID-19 (pandemic) had slowed the announcement, but (the measures) are part of the CEO roadmap," one of the sources said.

TRENDING

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

West Bengal government announces extension of lockdown till July 31 to contain spread of COVID-19

Dakota Johnson prefers Jamie Dornan to Christian Grey, actress reveals why Fifty Shades worked

Health News Roundup: WHO warns of oxygen shortage with rising COVID cases; AstraZeneca eyes three-drug inhaler opportunity and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Many studies of COVID-19 antibody test accuracy fall short - review

Many studies assessing the accuracy of COVID-19 antibody tests had major shortcomings, a review released on Thursday concluded, offering further evidence the blood tests are of little use for people seeking to know with certainty if they ha...

NITI Aayog launches behaviour change campaign and website

NITI Aayog, in partnership with Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation BMGF, Centre for Social and Behavioural Change CSBC, Ashoka University, and the Ministries of Health and WCD, today launched a behaviour change campaign called Navigating the...

Pak PM Imran calls Osama bin Laden 'shaheed'

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday called slain al Qaeda chief and 911 mastermind Osama bin Laden a shaheed martyr and said that Islamabad faced embarrassment by taking part in Americas war on terror. Speaking in parliament duri...

Around 1,000 COVID-19 deaths not reported in Maha: Fadnavis

Senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday alleged that the Maharashtra government has not reported around 1,000 COVID-19 deaths in the state so far. In a fresh letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Fadnavis urged him to order a p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020