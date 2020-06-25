Left Menu
Development News Edition

Stocks edge higher on Wall Street following mixed data

Bond yields fell, another sign of caution in the market. The Commerce Department said that the US economy shrank at a 5 per cent rate in the first three months of the year. The yield tends to move with investors' expectations for the economy and inflation. In energy trading, benchmark US crude oil rose 1.2 per cent to USD 38.51 a barrel.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 25-06-2020 21:03 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 21:03 IST
Stocks edge higher on Wall Street following mixed data

Stocks edged higher on Wall Street in early trading Thursday as investors weigh a mixed batch of economic reports highlighting the damage that the coronavirus lockdowns have inflicted on the economy. The S&P 500 was up 0.2 per cent, recovering from an initial slide of 0.9 per cent. Gains in the financial, energy and technology sectors helped lift the market, outweighing losses in companies that rely on consumer spending, utilities stocks and elsewhere. Bond yields fell, another sign of caution in the market.

The Commerce Department said that the US economy shrank at a 5 per cent rate in the first three months of the year. A far worse decline is expected for the current quarter due to the pandemic. The Labor Department said another 1.5 million laid-off workers applied for unemployment benefits last week. That marks the 12th straight drop, a sign that layoffs are slowing, but remain at a painfully high level. On a more encouraging note, the government said orders to American factories for big-ticket goods rebounded last month from a steep pullback in April and March as the economy began to slowly reopen.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 93 points, or 0.4 per cent, to 25,538. The Nasdaq, which hit an all-time high earlier this week, gained 0.1 per cent. Small company stocks were faring worse than the rest of the market. The Russell 2000 index was off 0.1 per cent. Until this week, markets had been mostly rallying on hopes that U.S. states and regions around the world could continue to lift the spring lockdowns put in place to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Economic data have been positive, helping fuel the cautious optimism. But a rise in new infections is stoking worries that the reopening of businesses may have to be curtailed again, delaying the economy's recovery. Coronavirus hospitalisations and caseloads have hit new highs in over a half-dozen US states, including California, Florida and Texas. New cases nationwide are back near their peak level of two months ago.

Despite shedding its gains for June, the S&P 500 still is on pace for its best quarter since the fourth quarter of 1998. Bond yields fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note slipped to 0.66% from 0.68 per cent late Wednesday. The yield tends to move with investors' expectations for the economy and inflation.

In energy trading, benchmark US crude oil rose 1.2 per cent to USD 38.51 a barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, was up 1 per cent to USD 41.02 a barrel. After broad losses in Asia overnight, markets were mixed in Europe. Germany's DAX rose 0.2 per cent, while the CAC 40 in Paris picked up 0.5 per cent. London's FTSE was off 0.1 per cent.

MRJ.

TRENDING

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

West Bengal government announces extension of lockdown till July 31 to contain spread of COVID-19

Dakota Johnson prefers Jamie Dornan to Christian Grey, actress reveals why Fifty Shades worked

Health News Roundup: WHO warns of oxygen shortage with rising COVID cases; AstraZeneca eyes three-drug inhaler opportunity and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

16-yr-old TikTok star Siya Kakkar dies by suicide in Delhi

Sixteen-year-old TikTok star Siya Kakkar was found dead at her home in New Delhi on Wednesday night, said police.Police also said prima facie it is a suicide case and the reason is not ascertained yet. No suicide note was recovered.Further ...

Congress protest Kerala govt's decision to make PPE kits mandatory for returnees from Gulf

Congress leaders staged a protest outside state secretariat here on Thursday against the state governments decision to make PPE kits mandatory for those returning from Saudi Arabia and Kuwait and COVID-19 negative certificates for returnees...

Vince Carter, 43, retires after record 22 NBA seasons

Vince Carter made his retirement official on Thursday, announcing on his podcast that his 22-year NBA career has come to an end. The announcement was largely a formality because the 43-year-old Carter had said many times over the course of ...

Assessing impact of US decision on blocking H1B visas: MEA

India on Thursday said it was assessing the impact of the Trump administrations decision to block H1B visas on Indian nationals and industry but indicated its dismay over it saying people-to-people linkages and economic cooperation are an i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020