Chinese smartphone brand Realme on Thursday launched two new smartphones - X3 and X3 SuperZoom - and also expanded its IoT (Internet of Things) range with the addition of True Wireless Stereo (TWS) earbuds and backpack.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2020 21:15 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 21:15 IST
Chinese smartphone brand Realme on Thursday launched two new smartphones - X3 and X3 SuperZoom - and also expanded its IoT (Internet of Things) range with the addition of True Wireless Stereo (TWS) earbuds and backpack. "Realme as a brand started from India and then expanded its footprint to the world...In our journey from India to rest of the world, we are now present in 27 markets globally. In 2018, we started our journey as a smartphone brand and that will stay at the core of our business. The launch of these products is in-line with the company's vision to become a tech-trendsetter brand in the country in 2020," Realme Vice President and India CEO Madhav Sheth said.

The realme X3 series is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ mobile platform and features a 6.6-inch display. The devices will be priced Rs 24,999 onwards. The Realme Buds Q - an entry-level TWS - have been designed by renowned French artist, José Lévy and will be priced at Rs 1,999. The Adventurer Backpack will be available for Rs 1,499.

Nucleus Software Exports CFO Ashish Nanda resigns IT firm Nucleus Software Exports Ltd on Thursday said its chief financial officer Ashish Nanda has resigned from the company on account of personal reasons. "...Ashish Nanda, Chief Financial Officer and Key Managerial Personnel of the company has resigned from the services of the Company with effect from close of business hours of June 24, 2020, on account of personal reasons," a regulatory filing said. The Board of Directors of the company will appoint his successor in due course of time, it added. **** Over one lakh employees using Microsoft Teams to connect: HCL Tech *IT major HCL Technologies on Thursday said over one lakh of its employees globally are using Microsoft Teams on a monthly basis. "In these difficult times, with social distancing becoming the norm, Microsoft Teams has enabled HCL employees to connect and collaborate with colleagues from the safety of their homes. The milestone brings a powerful validation of HCL's Fluid Workplace initiative that is designed to assist and quickly roll out new ways of working that will outlast the impact of the global health pandemic," a statement said.

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

West Bengal government announces extension of lockdown till July 31 to contain spread of COVID-19

Dakota Johnson prefers Jamie Dornan to Christian Grey, actress reveals why Fifty Shades worked

Health News Roundup: WHO warns of oxygen shortage with rising COVID cases; AstraZeneca eyes three-drug inhaler opportunity and more

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

16-yr-old TikTok star Siya Kakkar dies by suicide in Delhi

Sixteen-year-old TikTok star Siya Kakkar was found dead at her home in New Delhi on Wednesday night, said police.Police also said prima facie it is a suicide case and the reason is not ascertained yet. No suicide note was recovered.Further ...

Congress protest Kerala govt's decision to make PPE kits mandatory for returnees from Gulf

Congress leaders staged a protest outside state secretariat here on Thursday against the state governments decision to make PPE kits mandatory for those returning from Saudi Arabia and Kuwait and COVID-19 negative certificates for returnees...

Vince Carter, 43, retires after record 22 NBA seasons

Vince Carter made his retirement official on Thursday, announcing on his podcast that his 22-year NBA career has come to an end. The announcement was largely a formality because the 43-year-old Carter had said many times over the course of ...

Assessing impact of US decision on blocking H1B visas: MEA

India on Thursday said it was assessing the impact of the Trump administrations decision to block H1B visas on Indian nationals and industry but indicated its dismay over it saying people-to-people linkages and economic cooperation are an i...
