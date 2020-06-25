Chinese smartphone brand Realme on Thursday launched two new smartphones - X3 and X3 SuperZoom - and also expanded its IoT (Internet of Things) range with the addition of True Wireless Stereo (TWS) earbuds and backpack. "Realme as a brand started from India and then expanded its footprint to the world...In our journey from India to rest of the world, we are now present in 27 markets globally. In 2018, we started our journey as a smartphone brand and that will stay at the core of our business. The launch of these products is in-line with the company's vision to become a tech-trendsetter brand in the country in 2020," Realme Vice President and India CEO Madhav Sheth said.

The realme X3 series is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ mobile platform and features a 6.6-inch display. The devices will be priced Rs 24,999 onwards. The Realme Buds Q - an entry-level TWS - have been designed by renowned French artist, José Lévy and will be priced at Rs 1,999. The Adventurer Backpack will be available for Rs 1,499.

***** Nucleus Software Exports CFO Ashish Nanda resigns IT firm Nucleus Software Exports Ltd on Thursday said its chief financial officer Ashish Nanda has resigned from the company on account of personal reasons. "...Ashish Nanda, Chief Financial Officer and Key Managerial Personnel of the company has resigned from the services of the Company with effect from close of business hours of June 24, 2020, on account of personal reasons," a regulatory filing said. The Board of Directors of the company will appoint his successor in due course of time, it added. **** Over one lakh employees using Microsoft Teams to connect: HCL Tech *IT major HCL Technologies on Thursday said over one lakh of its employees globally are using Microsoft Teams on a monthly basis. "In these difficult times, with social distancing becoming the norm, Microsoft Teams has enabled HCL employees to connect and collaborate with colleagues from the safety of their homes. The milestone brings a powerful validation of HCL's Fluid Workplace initiative that is designed to assist and quickly roll out new ways of working that will outlast the impact of the global health pandemic," a statement said. Over 1,00,000 employees globally are using Microsoft Teams on a monthly basis, it added..