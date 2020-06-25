Global telecom equipment cos say mandatory local testing for more items may delay deployment, add to costs

Some of the global telecom equipment vendors fear that the Telecom Department's mandate on testing and certification of additional range of products from October 1 could delay network deployment, lead to duplication, and add to costs. While players did not wish to speak on record on the issue, one of the large companies said that the testing norms for fresh set of products could also impact future 5G roll out in the country.

The vendors expressed apprehension that the Telecom Department's move may delay network roll out by "months, not weeks". Another player said that it could lead to duplication as these tests are already being done by global vendors under the concept of 'common criteria'.

The testing regime would require companies to go through accredited labs in India also, which may add to costs and impact the ease of doing business, industry sources rued. The Telecom Department, earlier this week, notified mandatory testing and certification for additional range of products, used in telecom and data networks, from October 1, 2020.

When contacted, Huawei in a statement said, "We are entering an intelligent, connected era. We are right now at the threshold of an enormous opportunity which can be realised only on a foundation of strong innovation". "As a 20 year partner to India's digital journey, Huawei has collaborated with local stakeholders to innovate in and for India, making the networks and enterprises future-ready. We look forward to continuing this partnership for creating greater value as India moves to realise its digital and economic goals," the statement said.

Transmission Terminal Equipment (including multiplexing equipment), PON (passive optical network) family of broadband equipment, and feedback device are the products which have been notified by the Telecom Department under second phase of Mandatory Testing and Certification of Telecom Equipment (MTCTE) regime. "...it is, hereby, notified that testing and certification for following telecom equipment under Phase-II of Mandatory Testing and Certification of Telecommunications Equipment (MTCTE) regime as provisioned in Indian Telegraph (Amendment) Rules 2017, shall be mandatory with effect from October 1, 2020," a recent Department of Telecommunication (DoT) notification said.

The applications for testing and certification of these telecom products will be accepted on MTCTE portal from June 25, 2020. "However, for sale, import or use of these telecom equipment in India, such certification shall become mandatory with effect from October 1, 2020," DoT said.

It said the schedule for mandatory testing and certification of remaining equipment will be notified subsequently. With evolving needs of data-hungry customers in the rapidly digitizing economy, India is a booming market for companies including Ericsson, ZTE, Huawei and Nokia, say industry watchers.