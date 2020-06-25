Container Corporation Q4 net profit falls 11 pc to Rs 318 cr
State-owned Container Corporation of India Ltd (Concor) on Thursday reported a 10.78 per cent dip in consolidated net profit to Rs 317.51 crore for the quarter ended March 2020. The company had clocked a net profit of Rs 355.91 crore during the corresponding quarter a year ago, the multi-modal logistics company said in a regulatory filing to the BSE.
Total income during the January-March period of 2019-20 dipped to Rs 1,659.28 crore, from Rs 1,977.68 crore in the year-ago period. Total expenses stood at Rs 1,257.63 crore as compared to Rs 1,499.74 crore earlier.
For the full fiscal 2019-20, the company saw its consolidated profit decline 66.73 per cent to Rs 406.65 crore as against Rs 1,222.34 crore in 2018-19. Besides providing inland transport by rail for containers, Concor is also into management of ports, air cargo complexes and establishing cold chain.
